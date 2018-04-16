Back in 2014, Sony released a new tablet designed to allow professionals to read and write documents without using real world paper. The Digital Paper tablet had an eye-friendly e-ink display panel and long battery life – but was pricey. The e-reader/tablet was updated last year to improve screen resolution, squeeze in more storage space and add NFC device unlocking. Now Sony Japan has announced a smaller, more portable version called the DPT-CP1.

The original Digital Paper tablet wasn't a pocket-friendly beast by any means, sizing up to roughly A4 paper proportions. Its RP1 successor shed a few millimeters here and there, and a few grams, and the CP1 is smaller again, this time filling out to A5 dimensions and just 5 mm thin. It's a featherweight addition to Sony's business club too, at 240 g (8.5 oz).



As before, the tablet has an e-ink display up top, which measures 10.3 diagonal inches at 1,404 x 1,872 dot resolution and offers 16 levels of gray scale adjustment. This display technology means less strain on the eyes than using, say, an iPad and allows it to be used in direct sunlight without having to worry about reflection or glare.



As well as reading PDF documents (its only supported file format), CP1 users can also write notes and annotate courtesy of the supplied active stylus pen. Its brain shapes up as a Marvell 64-bit quad-core processor, and there's 16 GB of internal memory included. Sony reckons that about 11 GB is available for document storage, which translates to up to around 10,000 documents.



Built-in Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi are put to good use thanks to the development of a new companion app for document sharing between the CP1 and a smartphone, with NFC making wireless connection as easy as hovering one over the other. Battery life of up to 3 weeks per charge is promised, depending on how it's used, while the Li-ion battery in the stylus pen should be good for a month of regular use.

