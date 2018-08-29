"World's toughest and fastest SD cards" from Sony are built to take a beatingView gallery - 8 images
Targeted at adventurous (or clumsy) photographers whose equipment is likely to see a bit of action, Sony has unveiled what it claims are the world's toughest and fastest SD cards. Boasting a monolithic one-piece mold construction, the new "SF-G series TOUGH specification" UHS-II SD cards are completely sealed and built to withstand bending, drops, water and dust.
With the ability to withstand 180 N of force, Sony says its new cards are 18 times stronger than standard 10N-rated SD cards, which are constructed using a three-part design. The new cards are made from high-grade hardness materials to prevent bending, while IPX8 and IP6X ratings protect from water and dust, respectively.
To protect against physical damage like broken connector ribs and data protection locks, Sony has removed such easy-to-break parts completely, resulting in a ribless design with no data protection lock. The cards are also shock resistant for drops of up to 5 m (16.4 ft).
And speed hasn't been sacrificed in the quest for toughness, with the new cards supporting the UHS-II interface and boasting (equal) "world's fastest" read and write speeds of up to 300 MB/s and 299 MB/s, respectively, for speedy transfer and capture of hefty photo and video files.
Sony's SF-G TOUGH series is set for a release in October and will come in 32, 64 and 128 GB storage capacities priced at US$72.99, $131.99 and $275.99, respectively.
Source: Sony
