Sony packs "world's fastest" card reader into its latest USB hubView gallery - 9 images
Sony has wheeled out a versatile new USB hub geared toward working professionals with a need for speed. The MRW-S3 is packed with ports to support a variety of data transfer methods, but is spearheaded by what the company is calling the world's fastest SD and Micro SD card readers.
Aboard the MRW-S3, if you'll excuse the catchy name, are USB-C and USB-A ports, along with a 100-W USB outlet purpose built for power delivery. The USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, meanwhile, is also said to be the world's fastest with transfer speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s.
Up top is an HDMI port capable of handling 4K 30 fps video, while down below is a pair of what Sony says are the fastest card readers on the planet. The UHS-II SD and microSDXC readers can accommodate data transfers of up to 300 MB/s from equally capable cards.
On that note, Sony is building out its range of "Tough" SD cards with a couple of new additions that are dust proof (IP6X) and waterproof (IPX8), and can withstand more bending force than your average SD card. The SF-M SD card is capable of 277 MB/s read speeds and 150 MB/s write speeds, while the SF-E operates at 270 MB/s and 120 MB/s, respectively.
Packed into a durable aluminum body with a corrugated finish for easy gripping, the MRW-S3 USB hub tips the scales at 95 g (3.35 oz).
The new Sony products will be available in the fall (US), with the price tag yet to be announced.
Source: Sony
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more