It's clear that the rebooting of the Xperia name (the last flagship was called the Sony Xperia ZX3) is an attempt by Sony to also reboot its fortunes in the smartphone market too – but we'll have to wait and see whether its 21:9 display panels draw in more fans. The compay has always made very good mobile handsets, without quite attracting the same kind of desirability that Apple and Samsung have.