© 2020 New Atlas
Wearables

Soundbrenner Pulse: The musician's smartwatch

By David Szondy
April 01, 2015
Soundbrenner Pulse: The musici...
The Soundbrenner Pulse vibrational metronome
The Soundbrenner Pulse vibrational metronome
View 21 Images
The Soundbrenner Pulse can be programmed with a smatphone app
1/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse can be programmed with a smatphone app
The Soundbrenner Pulse app sets motivational challenges
2/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse app sets motivational challenges
The Soundbrenner Pulse app allows the user to customize beat settings
3/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse app allows the user to customize beat settings
The Soundbrenner Pulse was designed in Berlin
4/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse was designed in Berlin
The Soundbrenner founders are musicians
5/21
The Soundbrenner founders are musicians
The Soundbrenner Pulse vibrational metronome
6/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse vibrational metronome
The Soundbrenner Pulse provides haptic feedbnack
7/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse provides haptic feedbnack
The Soundbrenner Pulse
8/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse
The Soundbrenner Pulse can sync with up to ten units
9/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse can sync with up to ten units
The Soundbrenner Pulse has a battery life of 4-5 hours and is rechargeable via USB
10/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse has a battery life of 4-5 hours and is rechargeable via USB
The Soundbrenner Pulse has Bluetooth capability
11/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse has Bluetooth capability
The Soundbrenner Pulse bezel can set the beat
12/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse bezel can set the beat
Tapping the face of the Soundbrenner Pulse is another way to set the beat
13/21
Tapping the face of the Soundbrenner Pulse is another way to set the beat
The Soundbrenner Pulse ships in November
14/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse ships in November
The Soundbrenner Pulse is a wearable metronome
15/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse is a wearable metronome
The Soundbrenner Pulse has two adjustable straps
16/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse has two adjustable straps
The Soundbrenner Pulse can be worn on the arm or leg
17/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse can be worn on the arm or leg
The Soundbrenner Pulse can be synchronized in a group
18/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse can be synchronized in a group
The Soundbrenner Pulse is slightly larger than a smartwatch
19/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse is slightly larger than a smartwatch
The Soundbrenner Pulse can be used by a variety of musicians
20/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse can be used by a variety of musicians
The Soundbrenner Pulse can be used in a variety of musical environments
21/21
The Soundbrenner Pulse can be used in a variety of musical environments
View gallery - 21 images

For over two hundred years the mechanical metronome has been a vital tool for musicians, but it's limited, often distracting, and can't be used in a performance setting. Berlin-based startup Soundbrenner's answer is the Pulse wearable metronome, which keeps the beat by vibration or light and can be programmed for multiple players.

Looking like an oversized smartwatch, the Pulse is designed to be worn on the arm or leg by a single musician. Multiple units can also be synced for groups of up to 10 people. At its heart is a vibrator that provides haptic feedback with an eccentric rotating mass (ERM) motor that is said to be six times more powerful than the vibrators found in conventional smartphones and smartwatches, meaning that even the most enthusiastic drummer should be aware of its beat.

According to co-founder and CEO of Soundbrenner, Florian Simmendinger, setting the Pulse up is very simple. Using the Beats Per Minute (BPM) tap feature, the musician just taps out the tempo on the face of the pulse, and the capacitive touch sensor combined with a proprietary algorithm reproduces it as vibrations or a flashing LED with customizable colors.

The Soundbrenner Pulse can be synchronized in a group
The Soundbrenner Pulse can be synchronized in a group

For finer control, the bezel of the device can alter the beat setting, and for the very control minded, there's the Soundbrenner smartphone app, which links to the Pulse via Bluetooth. The app can not only program the Pulse to put out up to 300 beats per minute, but can also act as a metronome on its own. In addition, it can store setlists, customize beats, synchronize up to 10 Pulse units, and act as a Smart Coach for practice and motivation. The company says it will be available both iOS and Android phones upon release.

The battery will approximately last 4-5 hours. If you practice with the device 30 minutes per day this will give you at least 1 week worth of battery life.Does the device work with both ?

"Following the beat is fundamental to playing great music," says Simmendinger. "It’s difficult for beginners and even for the most accomplished musicians who are aiming to achieve perfection. When you wear the Soundbrenner Pulse against your skin, you can literally feel and internalize the beat you want to follow, and it becomes the most natural feeling in the world."

The Soundbrenner Pulse is currently the focus of an Indiegogo campaign running through April, with an early adopter price of US$129 and a retail price of US$149. If all goes according to plan, it's expected to ship in November.

The video below introduces the Soundbrenner Pulse.

Source: Soundbrenner

Introducing the World's First Smart Vibrating Metronome: Soundbrenner Pulse

View gallery - 21 images

Tags

WearablesBluetoothWearableVibratorsIndiegogo
David Szondy
David Szondy is a freelance journalist, playwright, and general scribbler based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of a number of websites, four award-winning plays, a novel that has thankfully vanished from history, reviews, scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law, and has worked as a feature writer for several international magazines. He has been a New Atlas contributor since 2011.
1 comment
Steve Joslin
Interesting idea, but this has been done before. Just go to Peterson Tuners and look at the BodyBeat Sync. It's been done. And just because this company uses wearables or an App does NOT make this "new" in any way. Plus, it's just a concept at this point....they're crowdfunding this.

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More