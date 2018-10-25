When it's time to charge them, the earbuds can be tucked into the top of the SoundFlow SmartCase. A range of models means it will fit most new or recent phones from Apple, Samsung and Google, and boasts a battery capacity of between 2,600 mAh and 3,750 mAh depending on the model. The case can not only charge the buds but the phone too, and its sturdy design helps protect it from drops. The case itself can be juiced up through either USB-C or a wireless pad.