With 3.2 million people going parachuting each year in the US alone and the prospect of a boom in space tourism in the next couple of decades, Draper is teaming with spacesuit designer David Clark to produce a system that can be installed inside a pressure suit or skydiving suit to counter out-of-control spins. The idea is that the CMGs can detect the direction and force of the spin, then use the gyros to redirect the angular momentum of its own spinning mass to generate anti-spin.