Blue Origin to launch William Shatner into space

Blue Origin is gearing up for the second human flight of its New Shepard launch vehicle, and has just revealed the crew members that will be taking part. Hopping aboard for the NS-18 mission will be the company's own boss of flight operations Audrey Powers along with Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, who is set to become the oldest person ever to have flown into space.

The first human flight of New Shepard took place back in July following an extensive testing regime, lifting Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark to the edge of space, around 66 miles (106 km) above ground level. With 18-year-old Oliver Daemen and 82-year-old Wally Funk also onboard, the feat saw the company set new records for the youngest and oldest people taken into space.

It will again be pushing the envelope for its upcoming NS-18 mission, with 90-year-old Shatner to fill one of capsule's four seats, it was announced today. The veteran actor, director and writer will join Blue Origin's Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations Audrey Powers, who played a leading role in the certification process for New Shepard.

William Shatner and Audrey Powers will be flown into space on Blue Origin's upcoming NS-18 mission Gary Marschka/Blue Origin

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now," says Shatner. "I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle.”

Taking the other two seats on New Shepard will be former NASA engineer Dr Chris Boshuizen, and author and co-founder of clinical research platform Medidata Solutions Glen de Vries.

“I’ve spent my entire career working to extend people’s lives," says de Vries. "However, with limited materials and energy on Earth, extending our reach into space can help humanity continue to thrive."

NS-18 is set to lift off on October 12 at 8:30am CDT, from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas and will be streamed live via its website.

Source: Blue Origin