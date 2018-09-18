"The way it operates is more like a skydiver than an aircraft," he said. "Almost the entire time that it is re-entering it is just trying to brake, just trying to stop, doing everything that it can to shed velocity while distributing that force over as much surface area as possible. Two of the three rear wings actuate and it requires a huge amount of force – in the mega newton class – to move those wings. The third fin does not actuate and is not a vertical stabilizer as it may appear, it is actually just a leg."