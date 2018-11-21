Spectre's exterior lines were designed by Giorgio M. Cassetta and the vessel includes such extras as a "touch and go" helipad. The goal was not only to produce a high-performance yacht, but also one with large amounts of space for passengers, crew, and gear. The interior is the product of the Benetti Interior Style Department with input from the new owners to reflect the Parisian Déco styles of 19th century French hotels and boutiques. There is accommodation for 12 passengers in six cabins, 13 crew in eight cabins, and a private captain's cabin.