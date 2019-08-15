Up until a few short decades ago when ultrasound imagery became sharp enough to reveal the relevant details, parents had to wait for the arrival of a new family member to learn its gender. Could a day come when they're not only aware of this at the point of conception, but have the final say in whether it's a boy or a girl? A significant breakthrough in genetics research out of Japan has raised this very question, with scientists establishing a new kind of chemical treatment that can produce mice litters made up mostly of a desired sex.