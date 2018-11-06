"Neurons in the brain typically have several thousand inputs; some up to quarter of a million," Prof. Stephen Furber, who conceived and led the SpiNNaker project, told us. "So the issue is communication, not computation. High-performance computers are good at sending large chunks of data from one place to another very fast, but what neural modelling requires is sending very small chunks of data (representing a single spike) from one place to many others, which is quite a different communication model."