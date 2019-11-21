Stylish, feature-packed AIR blazer is world's most breathable

All too often clothing is a trade-off between comfort and style, particularly with a blazer – but not so with the AIR Blazer by Gottlich. Made from a remarkable fabric that is manufactured from sustainably sourced Austrian beech trees, it's billed as the world's most breathable blazer, but that's just the start of AIR's long list of impressive attributes.

The AIR blazer is made from a specially tweaked and engineered form of modal, a natural cellulose material that is silky smooth to the touch and already highly breathable. Gottlich has woven the modal fibers into a fabric with microgaps to further enhance its breathability, while infusing it with flexible elastane for 3D stretch.

The AIR blazer has the look of luxury wool but with greater breathability than linen

The end result is a fabric with the look of luxury wool but with greater breathability than linen that's also wrinkle-resistant and allows free body movement in any direction. Gottlich also says its AIR is the world's lightest blazer, tipping the scales at just 200 grams, which is around 66% lighter than its competitors and means it feels more like you're wearing a cotton dress shirt than a heavy blazer.

To keep you looking and smelling clean, the fabric of the AIR blazer is infused with liquid repellent nanotechnology and silver ions. The former means all liquids, including water, coffee, beer and wine, will simply roll right off, and if any residual liquids do manage to remain, they can easily be mopped up with a paper towel. Meanwhile, the silver ions stop odor-causing bacteria multiplying to keep you odor-free throughout the day.

The AIR blazer comes in four stylish colors

The AIR blazer comes in four stylish colors, Deep Ocean, Alpine Grey, Cloud and Sky. But that's only half the story. Gottlich calls AIR the world's first-ever seamlessly reversible blazer. This is thanks to the company developing a patent pending micro-coil single needle chain stitch that enables innovative 360-degree rotational lapels that hide the blazer's reversible nature. Plain on one side and a reverse checks pattern on the other means the AIR is two blazers in one.

The seamless reversibility is enhanced by the use of magnets stitched within the fabric instead of buttons – a first for a blazer. This provides a beautiful clean, uninterrupted surface, and it's also quicker and easier to open and close than traditional buttons. Once you've gone magnetic closure, you'll never want to go back.

And for that personal touch, Gottlich will even embroider your initials on the sleeve of the AIR blazer in pure Mulberry silk that's a few tones off the color of the blazer.

