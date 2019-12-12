AIRbox portable air purifier packs a high-tech punch

Being mindful of what goes into our bodies is incredibly important, from the foods we eat to the air we breathe. The average American breathes 2 gallons of air per minute. That means you are breathing around 3400 gallons of air each day. Inhaling air pollution is estimated to take away one to two years of a typical human life. So how can you improve your health and the air quality within your own home?

The answer is simple. It’s called AIRbox. This Kickstarter campaign is based out of Shelton, Connecticut and is changing the way people breathe. This tiny device is packed with advanced purifying technology that destroys harmful air pollutants. Mold spores in bathrooms, cigarette smells in the office, dust mites in a bedroom… harmful things are in the air are everywhere. And because most everyone spends the majority of the day indoors, indoor air quality is critical to overall health.

AIRbox is designed to clean the air around you. It is the first compact air purifier with a patented photocatalyst reactor and negative ion generator. It not only reduces allergens such as germs, viruses and bacteria but it can also remove bad smells, harmful chemicals and mold spores. It has a washable air filter that never needs to be replaced.

The inventor of the AIRbox saw the need to help reduce allergies and address health issues caused by poor indoor air quality. The result is a personal and portable air purifier so small it can be placed right in a pocket. It is designed to be used at any time to make breathing clean air that much easier.

The AIRbox offers a 2 in 1 purification system, breaking down harmful particles and releasing negative ions into the air to reduce the PM2.5 level

The air purification system works in three easy steps. When air enters AIRbox it is first filtered by the unique washable air filter, which rinses easily with normal tap water. A chemical reaction is then created when the patented nano reactor is activated by UV LED light. This breaks down harmful particles, destroying pollutants and harmful chemicals. Lastly the negative ion generator releases 20 million ions per second into the air. The negative ions attach themselves to the PM2.5 particles in the air, which makes them too heavy remain airborne.

This air system is going to help revolutionize the way that consumers take care of their health. AIRbox is available now on Kickstarter and is heavily discounted. Those who want to get their hands on this amazing product can head over to the campaign page here.