Airwirl multipurpose portable air purifier cleans and cools the air

More and more people worldwide are protecting their personal breathing space with air purifiers, and Airwirl's unique design combines a portable HEPA-quality air purifier with a refreshing personal cooler to help you breathe easy and stay chilled on the go.

The Airwirl Personal Air Purifier & Mobile Cooling system is about the size of a thermos flask and is battery-powered, using replaceable lithium AA cells. So wherever you go, you can place it on the table and switch it on to instantly begin cleaning the air in the room.

The air is drawn through a medical-grade electrostatic pre-filter, before passing through a large AllergyShield filter that uses nanofiber technology to filter out 99 percent of particles from the air down to a size of 0.3 microns. This covers pollens, dust mites, pet dander, household dust, mold, spores and construction dust, as well as most bacteria, many viruses, most human respiratory droplets, auto emissions, smoke and smog.

The pre-filter can be cleaned and re-used, and the nanofiber filter can be removed without you having to touch the dirty filter. A new one drops right in, ready to go.

Unlike other portable air filters, this Airwirl unit does double duty as a portable cooler as well. Simply pull out the filter, fill the cup with ice, and you've got chilled, mountain-fresh air blowing at you, either straight out of the device or through a flexible tapered tube that stretches up to 28 inches (71 cm). This extendable tube lets you direct the cool air exactly where you need it, even if you're carrying the Airwirl in a backpack, golf cart or stroller.

The Airwirl comes in a choice of six colors and its two-speed fan never gets louder than a conversational 60 decibels thanks to the exclusive dB-reducing Jet Nozzle provided. Additionally, a weather-resistant microUSB charge port lets you top the batteries up from a car, laptop or power bank to keep the air around you cooler and cleaner for longer.

