All-around Smart Projector Yaber K2s is Less Than $350 Now

With Netflix built-in, strong images and superior JBL speaker, the Yaber K2s Smart Projector is a good all-rounder for those looking for a smart projector. Especially combined with current coupons and discounts for the holidays.

Home theater projector deals are always among the best-selling products during Amazon's annual sales event. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday now behind us, we’re in the home stretch. Christmas 2023 is just around the corner, you’re almost out of time to finish up your holiday gift shopping.

The quality of home projectors has improved dramatically over the past few years, thanks to high-quality technology and smart features, the Yaber K2s Smart Projector built-in JBL speaker stands out in 2023.

For the Christmas and Holiday deal of the Yaber K2s, Amazon is offering 5% off the retail price with the code “ YABERK2SS ”. Plus, thanks to an extra $220 coupon, you can pick one up on Amazon right now for just $349.99 (reg. $599.99). The offer is valid until December 31.

Stunning picture quality and Dolby sound

The Yaber K2s Projector offers stunning picture quality with its 1080p display resolution and 800 ANSI Lumens brightness and supports 4K input. This combination ensures that every detail is presented with exceptional brightness, contrast, and color accuracy. Image quality suffers in bright daylight conditions, but performs very well in a slightly darker room.

Dual 10W JBL speakers deliver DOLBY-compatible audio that's loud enough to fill a room and has enough bass to bring movie soundtracks to life. Additionally, for those looking for a higher level of audio fidelity, the Yaber K2s can also connect to external speakers or soundbars via Bluetooth or wired connections.

Smart and versatile projector

The Yaber K2s Projector connects to the fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, even 4K videos load quickly with a great connection quality. It supports Airplay and Miracast, with the latter usable by tapping an Android phone to the NFC tag on top of the projector. Easily project video from your phone with NFC technology, then use Amazon Alexa voice control to adjust volume and settings.

Once we've connected the Yaber K2s Projector to the power cord and turned it on, the Autofocus and Keystone correction functions work immediately, quickly adjusting the image and getting a perfect image.

And, with the integrated Android TV dongle which gives you access to over 7000 apps, supports Netflix properly, alongside Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Paramount+.

Very classy, high-quality design

With its glossy black design, contrasting fabric elements on the sides and frame, and a bronze-colored font, the Yaber K2s Projector leaves an excellent impression purely in terms of looks. Includes a lens cap to protect against dust and dirt, and various controls on the top of the projector. A comprehensive range of ports allows you to connect external devices such as laptops, gaming consoles, etc. At the bottom, the Yaber K2s integrates an Android TV dongle to enjoy a wide range of apps. There is also a stand with buttons for adjusting the height of the projector.

Pricing and availability

If the Yaber K2s Smart Projector is something you might be interested in, it’s currently available in the US for $599.99 with a $220 coupon. For an extra exclusive 5% OFF discount code for New Atlas readers, use discount code YABERK2SS to drop the price to $349.99! Given its specs and features, the Yaber K2s projector is a great value for money.