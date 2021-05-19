All-In-Sensor packs a whole smart home's worth of devices into one box

Smart home systems can be very useful, but unfortunately they can also be pretty complicated. The All-In-Sensor by Direct Smarter Technology does away with that problem by cramming an entire smart home’s worth of devices into one easy-to-use device, which can integrate with the rest of your network so it can be controlled by your phone.

The All-In-Sensor acts like a hub for your smart home system, communicating with other devices and, of course, your phone. It’s designed to monitor what’s going on in your home, office, or even your car, then respond by sending a notification to your phone or instructing another device to take an action.

The All-In-Sensor earns its name with 18 different sensors and functions packed into one small box. Among other things, it can detect fire, water, gas, light, motion, humidity, temperature, vibrations, magnetism, glass breakage, or a window or door being opened.

What it does next is up to you. For each of these triggers, users can set the threshold for what counts as a detection, then set what response should happen. So, for example, the All-In-Sensor can send an alarm to a user’s phone if it detects motion, or if humidity in a bathroom reaches a certain level, it can automatically open the window.

The All-In-Sensor can integrate with a range of other smart home devices

These systems can be set up on the smartphone app, which is both highly customizable and simple to use. You can tap into specific sensors or even group them for more precise monitoring. The motion sensor and the vibration sensor, for instance, could be set to work together to indicate that someone is in the room, better than either could alone.

Of course, you don’t want the alarm going off every time you walk through the room yourself, so the All-In-Sensor has a timer function that allows you to set when the device should start paying attention – say, from 10 pm to 6 am.

Multiple All-In-Sensors can be chained together, too, to create a more comprehensive network. They communicate with each other through radio signals, amplifying each other’s with the built-in repeater.

The All-In-Sensor can be used in the home, office, or even car

One major concern for smart home systems is that being online opens up your private data to potential hackers. But the All-In-Sensor system is completely offline, so there’s no risk of outside interference. Instead, the device communicates with your phone via Bluetooth, or for longer distance monitoring the Connector creates a direct, machine-to-machine (M2M) connection with your phone over a cellular network.

Smartify your home by grabbing the All-In-Sensor here, and check it out in action in the video below.