AtlasBIOvib targets tension in your upper neck muscles

The AltasBIOvib is a hand-held, battery-powered neck massager specifically targeted at an often-neglected area: the topmost vertebra in the spine, known as the C1 cervical vertebra, or the Atlas, considering the precious weight it holds up.

While many back treatments focus on the lower back and thoracic vertebrae, the Atlas area gets little attention, despite the fact that many people carry a lot of stress in their neck, and a small displacement in this vertebra can cause headaches, dizziness, poor posture, neck pain and other ailments.

This is the area that AtlasBIOvib has been designed to treat. It's a massage tool generating powerful vibrations designed to relax the muscles, connective tissue and ligaments in the upper neck and allow the Atlas to move into a neutral position, reducing pain, improving your posture and promoting health through the body.

The AtlasBIOvib: a personal massager targeted at upper cervical spine relief AtlasBIOvib

You can use it on yourself, or on others, and its vibrating silicon tip can be set to three different speeds depending on your needs. Its patented ergonomic shape and multigrip handle also makes it ideal for massages of other acupressure points around the body, including in the feet and palms.

The AtlasBIOvib is powered by a 2,200-mAh lithium battery, which ensures the device is portable and convenient, and makes it easy to take with you for relieving the strain after a long drive or a flight in a cramped aircraft seat. It's recharged via USB charging and can last up to two months between charges.

