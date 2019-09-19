Eco-friendly Bixie bike strikes the perfect balance for kids

As the saying goes: One of the most important days of my life was the day I learned to ride a bicycle. As kids, most of us had a traditional bike with training wheels that were rarely ever were on the ground at the same time, which scared us more than it helped us to actually learn to ride a bike. These days kids are lucky because balance bikes have become how they learn to stay on two wheels, without the hassle of pedals. But all balance bikes are not created equal, so how are consumers supposed to pick the best bike for their children?

Designed for children from ages 1.5 to 4 years, Bixie is a wooden balance bike that is not only eco-friendly but features an innovative design. The team behind Bixie, a start-up company based out of Ljubljana, Slovenia, knew that there had to be a sustainable approach to creating a balance bike that kids would be excited about and parents would love. The Bixie is a handmade product that inspires environmental awareness and sustainable social development with its fun and fresh design.

Bixie is made from European beechwood, most being sourced from Slovenia. It is the highest quality and has great elasticity but is extremely durable, so it can partially absorb impacts without breaking. Beechwood is a renewable natural material and makes this bike light and sustainable. The saddle and grips are made from a high-quality cork.

Balance bikes naturally fit small children better than a conventional bike, allowing safe movement over uneven surfaces. Balance is the capability to uphold a controlled body position while performing tasks, from sitting, standing or walking or even stepping up. It is the basis for a healthy life filled with movement, and it is essential for kids to acquire a good sense of balance as part of their development.

Once kids learn balance, they are confident to move quickly and to explore the environment more. Learning balance with Bixie involves weight transfer-shifting the body's weight from one foot to the other, and it is a bit more challenging to perform.

Bixie helps kids build confidence and helps protect and preserve our environment. Those who want to get their hands on this beautifully conceived balance bike at a heavily discounted price can head over to their campaign page here.