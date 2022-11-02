Zamat Pre-Black Friday Sale: Up to 40% OFF Neck Pillows

When suffering from chronic pain and sleeplessness, you feel miserable throughout the day and can’t recharge to tackle the next day after a night of tossing and turning. Combating chronic pain throughout the day leaves you restless in bed at night and makes falling asleep and staying asleep peacefully extremely challenging.

Unfortunately, Cindy Chen, founder of Zamat, was struggling with both. She knew that this sleep deprivation meant an increased risk of heart attack, heart failure, high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, and a lower sex drive.

In 2017, after exploring countless solutions, Cindy’s doctor suggested using a cervical or contour pillow. The only problem was, while the pillows appeared promising in theory, there were no pillows that actually offered the required features. As such, Cindy set on her journey to create the perfect pillow solutions and as a result, Zamat’s revolutionary pillows were created to gift everyone with the most tranquil sleep they have ever enjoyed.

ZAMAT NekGenic™ Cervical Traction Neck Pillow with Magnetic Therapy: was $59.99, now $39.99 (save $20)

This cervical pillow has been designed using Magnetic Therapy that leverages the human body and immunity to counter chronic neck pain. A single pillow that eliminates upper back stiffness and headaches, promotes blood circulation, restores the natural curve of your neck and reduces stress to ensure that you feel truly refreshed during the day and feel truly relaxed in bed at night.

Buy this cervical pillow today and use it for just 10 mins a day to achieve an elevated quality of life with no chronic pain or soreness, reduced stress, improved posture and enjoy soothing sensations. Down $20, this is deal that you do not want to miss.

Butterfly Button Shaped Cervical Pillow (Immerse Butterfly Pillow): was $93.99, now $59.99 (save $34) – Get One Free Pillowcase (Limited Quantity)

Ever heard the phrase “slept like a baby”? Infants’ skulls are naturally stimulated which helps them sleep peacefully for the longest hours. This ground-breaking cervical pillow has successfully mimicked nature’s design and enables adults to sleep as deeply and peacefully as babies.

The problem is that everyone has a different sleeping style while an average pillow only caters to one particular style of sleeping. The Butterfly Cervical Pillow’s unique design makes it the perfect pillow irrespective of your sleeping style and cradles your skull to maximize comfort while sleeping.

The innovative design ensures that you maintain open airways to promote oxygen circulation in the brain and reduce snoring, support your shoulders and relax your body. What’s more, this pillow offers support to your neck if you are a side sleeper to avoid straining.

For those who are currently struggling to fall asleep, stay asleep, or just want to improve the quality of their sleep, the Butterfly Shaped Cervical Pillow is perfect. These individually tested pillows are chemical-free, machine washable, and offer customization options so you can alter them to best suit yourself. Down $34, this deal also includes a free pillowcase (while stocks last)!

For all those who are suffering from chronic pain and struggle to fall or stay asleep at night, this Zamat pillow combination is the perfect solution to help you live a pain-free life and enjoy the most relaxing slumber. Pillows that will truly boost your quality of life as you will no longer experience misery-inducing pain and will feel genuinely refreshed and rejuvenated after a night of quality deep sleep.

If you cannot identify the underlying reason for your chronic pain or your poor sleep, then there has been no better time to try these life-changing pillows. With massive discounts and free add-ons, there is simply no good reason to not try these innovation-packed pillows.

