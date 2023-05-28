BLUETTI introduces new expandable mobile power AC60 & B80 to Australia

The latest innovation comes as BLUETTI noticed a gap in its market:

Though there’s many power stations of all sizes in the shelves. Small units hold less energy. Large ones are hard to move. What about something that is mobile and also has a customizable capacity for any scenario?

Enter the BLUETTI AC60 & B80.

What is the BLUETTI AC60?

The BLUETTI AC60 is an 8.6kg solar generator with a 600W inverter and a 403Wh LFP battery that can add B80 for capacity boosting. Equipped with 7 different outlets, the AC60 can charge various devices, even 1200W ones with its Power Lifting Mode.

Water & Dust Resistance

Its internal structure is significantly upgraded: its circuits are isolated from the fan vents. And all external materials pass water resistant and dust-proof testing. That's why the AC60 is rated IP65 for water and dust protection, making it a perfect power source for various outdoor activities such as overlanding, boating, beach camping, and more.

Fast Silent Charging

The AC60 supports four charging methods including adaptor, car, solar and generator charging. With a 600W AC Turbocharging, it takes just 45 minutes to recharge AC60 from 0 to 80%. The unit operates quietly at 45 dB, or below 40 dB under Silent Charging Mode, usable in confined spaces such as a room or tent.

Efficient Power Saving

Featuring an advanced ECO mode, the AC60 will automatically shut off if no loads are connected to save power. For powering small loads, AC and DC outputs can be adjusted separately to 10-30W and 5-20W respectively on the BLUETTI App. That can reduce its self-consumption and keep it running for 1-4 hours. Moreover, it has ultra low stand-by loss when not in use.

Easy Monitor & Control

The AC60 is both high-tech and user-friendly, with an intuitive colour LCD screen that displays battery status, charge/discharge time remaining and other helpful information. Plus, the BLUETTI App offers real-time monitoring and remote control for ongoing management.

What is the B80 Expansion Battery?

Designed to complement the AC60, the 9.88kg B80 uses the same reliable LFP cells, the most stable and safest battery for energy storage, that deliver over 3,000 cycles. Two B80s, 806Wh each, can expand the capacity of AC60 to a maximum of 2,015Wh. The B80 can work as a stand-alone DC power source with three DC ports: USB-A, USB-C, and car outlet, or a power bank for other BLUETTI models like EB3A, EB70 and AC180 through an aviation to DC7909 cable.

It can also be recharged on its own via its input ports or in connection with the AC60.

Added Peace of Mind

As reliable and safe as the AC60, the B80 comes with an advanced battery management system to ensure maximum efficiency and prevent over-voltage, over-temperature and short-circuit and other safety problems. While an industry-leading 6-year warranty provides more ease for worry-free use.

Born for Outdoor Activity

The AC60 and B80 are compact at 290mm*205mm*234mm, roughly the same size with a shoebox. They both have a solid fold-down handle, making them easy to carry and store during RV trips or outdoor activities. Both IP65 rated, they are weather-proof and ready for any outdoor adventure.

Availability

The AC60 and B80 will be available on BLUETTI's Australian website on June 8th. Users can subscribe to BLUETTI's newsletter and receive the latest early bird price or other product updates.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 70 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/ or follow BLUETTI on:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/bluettiofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bluettipower.au

Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bluettipower.au

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_australia/

