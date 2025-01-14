BLUETTI redefines its role in clean energy with new energy solutions at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 — BLUETTI, a leader in clean energy technology, took center stage at CES 2025 by hosting its first-ever brand refinement event. Under the theme “Breaking the Excellence,” the company unveiled its Apex, Elite, and EnergyPro product series, marking the beginning of its third-generation product roadmap. This milestone event also introduced the world to BLUETTI’s flagship innovations: the Apex 300 and EnergyPro 6K energy storage systems.

Illia Zahnitko, BLUETTI’s spokesman, emphasized the company’s forward-looking vision: “In 2025, we are reaffirming our identity as a pioneering force in clean energy. Our third-generation products embody our commitment to innovation and sustainability, setting the stage for the next era of clean energy solutions.”

BLUETTI’s Product Era 3.0: Elite, Aplex, and EnergyPro series

BLUETTI’s latest offerings represent a significant leap in energy storage technology, tailored to meet diverse consumer needs.

Elite Series: Designed for outdoor enthusiasts and entry-level home backup users, the Elite Series delivers compact yet powerful solutions with up to 3kW outputs. It is ideal for light RV use, overlanding, and short-term energy backup.

Apex Series: With outputs exceeding 3kW, the Apex Series is perfect for advanced energy demands, from extended off-grid living to high-demand applications such as agriculture and filmmaking.

EnergyPro Series: Targeting larger households and small businesses, the EnergyPro Series offers professional-grade energy storage systems with long-term reliability.

Flagship Innovations for 2025: Apex 300 and EnergyPro 6K

BLUETTI introduced two groundbreaking products at the event:

● BLUETTI Apex 300: The Apex 300 is an all-in-one off-grid energy storage system, designed to simultaneously support both 120V and 240V loads. With an expandable capacity of up to 58kWh and a maximum output of 11.52kW, the Apex 300 provides personalized energy solutions for home backup, RV trips, and off-grid living. At full power, it can even charge a Tesla for extra miles. Its industry-leading idle power draw of only 20W—one-third that of competitors—reflects exceptional energy efficiency. Additionally, the Apex 300 is the most powerful PV-charging off-grid backup system on the market, supporting up to 30,720W of solar input, harnessing free and sustainable solar energy for everyday use.

● BLUETTI EnergyPro 6K: The EnergyPro 6K is a reliable, affordable, and cost-effective home energy solution ideal for small to medium-sized homes. It can seamlessly integrate into users' existing rooftop solar systems to achieve whole-home backup and save on electricity bills. Its smart parallel connection function allows users to link up to five units together for scalable capacity and output, providing reliable backup power to meet various needs. The EnergyPro 6K enables bidirectional EV charging and generator charging when paired with the AT1 Smart Distribution Box. This comprehensive energy system keeps houses of all types powered through any situation, without the reliance on grid power or weather conditions.

Driving Innovation with Advanced Energy Technology

Kenneth Amaradio, Senior Expert at BLUETTI, introduced the company’s cutting-edge technology system, which empowers BLUETTI’s existing and future product lineups:

● BLUEPEAK: The innovation hub driving BLUETTI’s hardware and product development, setting the standard for energy storage performance.

● BLUELINK: The smart energy network that ensures seamless connectivity and optimized management of all BLUETTI devices.

● BLUEGRID: A robust infrastructure solution for homes and businesses, providing scalable energy options for various needs.

● BLUELIFE: A lifestyle-focused ecosystem that makes clean energy easy, accessible, and integrated into daily living.

Redefining Clean Energy Storage

With its refined brand identity and groundbreaking products, BLUETTI continues to lead the clean energy revolution. From households to small businesses and outdoor adventurers, BLUETTI offers reliable, sustainable energy solutions tailored to evolving needs.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2009, BLUETTI is a trailblazer in clean energy technology, dedicated to creating sustainable and independent energy solutions for households worldwide. Trusted by over 3.5 million customers across 110+ countries, BLUETTI’s innovative approach has solidified its reputation as a leader in the industry. Through initiatives like the “Lighting An African Family” program, BLUETTI brings power to off-grid communities, advancing its mission of global energy equity.

For more information, visit www.bluettipower.com or follow BLUETTI on social media.