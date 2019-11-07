Stay safe, see clearly and have fun with Boslla RGB LED headlights

Do these situations sound familiar? You're driving along in the pouring rain with the windshield wipers going a million miles an hour, but the headlights just aren’t cutting it. Or picture a chilly morning in fog where visibility is down to maybe 10 feet. It’s probably easier to see without the headlights on, but then you are risking your safety because other cars can’t see you. Worst of all is snow. Snowy days are a nightmare to drive in, but headlights can make it even harder to see with all the white stuff coming down.

So what's the solution? Checkout the Boslla RGB LED headlights. Boslla is running its second campaign on Kickstarter and have revamped everything about these cutting-edge headlights. They are the world’s brightest LED headlights with RGB and daytime running light (DRL) modes, offering gradient DRL functionality to make sure that you are always visible no matter the conditions. At night, the 40W lights guarantee a super clear vision keeping everyone in the car safe.

Boslla LED headlights feature RGB and daytime running light (DRL) modes Boslla

Boslla RGB lights were designed to help millions of car owners have a safer driving experience. The standard white color is great for driving at night, while the other three colors – red, green and blue – help drivers get through all the crazy weather conditions that they face such as rain, snow and fog ... as well as adding some spark to your impromptu carpark dance party!

Installation is super easy and only takes about 10 minutes. Simply locate the headlight housing on the car and twist out the headlights that are currently in place and unplug from the harness. Then plug in the LED and twist back into the housing. It's just the same as replacing your headlights with any other type of bulb.

BOSLLA RGB adopts RGB patent design, liquid-cooled copper heat pipe, conducting heat amount three times of the market standard Boslla

In 2011, the EU passed a bill stating that all new cars in the EU must have daytime running lights – for good reason, too. They help drivers identify other cars on the road and improve overall driving safety. The Boslla Headlights are also compliant in all 50 states in the USA.

Boslla is an amazing option for any car on the road. Those wanting to improve their driving experience and safety can head over to their Kickstarter page here.