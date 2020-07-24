CareVision AI home camera system alerts you about the things that matter most

There's artificial intelligence, and there's emotional intelligence. The CareVision home camera system only alerts you about the things that matter most, making it much more than a security camera, and there are no monthly cloud fees to keep paying.

Each CareVision camera records HD vision with a 120-degree wide-angle field of view. It has a built-in 3,000-mAh battery, allowing you to place it and move it at will, and it's compatible with both Alexa and Google Home.

Unlike most online security camera products, it doesn't use a cloud service to handle data storage and AI features like facial recognition. It uses local SD card storage instead, and its built-in AI chip constantly scans footage for significant events. So where some services charge you hundreds of dollars a year for cloud processing, CareVision has no ongoing costs.

You'll get a daily face log summary, showing all the different people that have passed in front of the camera that day, allowing you to click on each face and jump straight to the moment they were captured. You can review footage in fast-motion time-lapse mode, then jump in to see real-time footage at any point., and you can set many different kinds of alerts, triggered by unknown faces, loud sounds, motion detection, and more.

But CareVision is not just for security. It's also designed to be super handy in daily use. You can hit a button to capture precious memories, while a simple alert button acts as a video intercom to your phone, allowing kids, elderly relatives or anyone without a phone handy to contact you immediately on a video call. For peace of mind, the AI system can alert you when your children or loved ones make it home, and there's a panic alarm built in, which sets off a loud siren as well as sending alerts and video to your phone in case of an emergency.

CareVision is packed with features

All data transmissions are fully end-to-end encrypted for total privacy, and CareVision does not sell data to any third parties. Best of all, the CareVision costs a fraction of what some competitors charge up front and doesn't continue to drain your bank account with ongoing fees.

Secure your own CareVision that's more than just a security camera here.