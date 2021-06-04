Nutritious and delicious Carnivore Bars last in your pack for years

Good nutrition and a long-shelf life aren't always easy things to pack into the one food item, but the Carnivore Bar II created by former combat medic Phillip Meece is one that ticks both these important boxes. This pocket- and pack-friendly snack offers all the sustenance of a steak, but by taking inspiration from the indigenous people of North America, is able to remain stable outside the refrigerator for years.

Meece was moved to create the Carnivore Bar II after spending time in the field in Afghanistan with the US military and felt there was a need for food on the battlefield that was both nutritious and shelf-stable. This led him to the simplicity of pemmican, which is an important staple in indigenous cuisine in some parts of North America, and can last for years or even decades when stored in airtight containers.

Traditionally, the food is a mix of tallow and meat that was dried out before being added to the mix. This lack of moisture is key to the legendary shelf life of pemmican, and allowed indigenous people to travel great distances while relying on it as an energy source.

The Carnivore Bar II created by former combat medic Phillip Meece offers good nutrition and a long-shelf life

Meece adapted this for the modern-day traveler through a crowdfunding campaign in 2019 to launch the original Carnivore Bar. Now he is building on that success with some new variations on the original. While the original Carnivore Bar still acts as a high-energy meal replacement packing 400 calories and all the nutrients needed to get through a day, these two new versions add a little something extra for the health conscious.

The High Protein Carnivore Bar offers around 200 calories, with 65 percent of them coming from fat and 35 percent from protein. There is also less tallow, which makes it more crunchy and less dense than the original. The High Protein Carnivore Bar with Raw Honey, meanwhile, adds a little sweetness to the mix, but only 3 g (0.1 oz) of carbohydrates.

While the recipes differ slightly, all Carnivore Bars stay true to Meece's original vision by being easy to digest, nutritious and safely packaged to lock out moisture and stay fresh for years. You can stock your travel bag by grabbing your own Carnivore Bar II here, and check out the video below.