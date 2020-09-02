Innovative ClickStraw opens up a better way to help save the oceans

Single-use plastics are a huge problem, often ending up in landfill or clogging waterways before making their way into the ocean. Plastic straws are a major culprit, prompting the creation of reusable straws, but despite being more eco-friendly, these alternatives have their own shortcomings. A German company has now come up with an innovative product called the ClickStraw that solves these problems.

In recent years, reusable straws have gained traction as a way to reduce the amount of plastic waste entering the environment. Various materials have been used, such as glass, metal, paper and even edible materials like pasta.

But for a number of reasons none of these match up to the plastic straws they are designed to replace. Glass straws can break easily and pose a safety hazard, metal straws are difficult to clean, while paper and edible materials can lose their structural integrity when soaking in a drink for too long – particularly hot drinks. The ClickStraw features an ingenious design that avoids all of these problems.

A close-up look at ClickStraw's innovative clicking mechanism

Firstly, the ClickStraw is made from TPE (thermoplastic elastomer), which makes it strong, long-lasting and suitable for hot and cold drinks. TPE is also easily recyclable, with the founders of ClickStraw promising a free lifetime return service to ensure their product doesn't contribute to the waste problem even at the end of its life.

But it is TPE's elasticity that enables ClickStraw's most inventive feature. Via a clicking mechanism the runs its length, and gives it its name, the ClickStraw can be opened completely to allow it to be easily and fully cleaned. This ensures that no residue is left inside the straw and it's clean and hygienic and ready to be used again. TPE is also dishwasher safe.

ClickStraw's innovative clicking mechanism makes cleaning easy

The creators of the ClickStraw, Frank and Philip Healey, say that a single pack of four ClickStraws will prevent 2 lb (0.9 kg) of plastic waste entering the oceans. Furthermore, part of each ClickStraw purchase will go toward the work the duo do with NGOs in Indonesia and the Philippines to remove plastic waste already in the ocean. Consumers can even track exactly how that money is being spent by scanning a QR code on the ClickStraw packaging.

You can do your part to help reduce the amount of plastic waste entering the ocean by getting yourself a straw that doesn't suck for the environment here.