Crownes Chess Set delivers the real deal in a portable package

French mathematician Blaise Pascal said "chess is the gymnasium of the mind." Truer words were never spoken with some studies suggesting that playing chess can even help prevent dementia. These days chess is readily available on your phone, meaning you can play anywhere. But that's a poor substitute for playing face to face with a full-size physical set. Enter Crownes, a full-size chess set that packs up small enough to take anywhere.

Bringing a modern touch to the timeless game, each piece in the Crownes chess set is designed to slide snugly over one another in sequential order. This allows them to be nested together in a compact stack that is held together by a centralized magnet base (premium set only). This clever space-saving design allows the pieces to be stored in a cylindrical carrying case, around which the chess board itself can be rolled.

The Crownes Chess Set puts everything you need for a game in a convenient cylinder

The end result is a stylish and elegant chess set that sees all a board and all 32 pieces secured in two storage cases contained in a compact and convenient cylinder. The pieces themselves feature a modern, minimalist aesthetic while retaining the character of the classic design.

The Crownes set comes in three different versions: Basic, Original and Premium. While the basic design remains the same for all three sets, the choice of materials sets them apart. The Basic comes with a silicone board and its pieces and storage cases are made from blue and white recycled plastic. This is the largest set, with the board measuring 20 x 20 inches (50.8 x 50.8 cm) and pieces measuring up to 2.5 inches (6.35 cm) in height.

The pieces in the Crownes Chess Set have been designed to nest within each other

Stepping up to the Original brings a PU leather board paired with black and silver pieces made of zinc alloy that are kept in recycled plastic storage cases. The top-of-the-line Premium set raises the bar again with a genuine leather board and black and bronze pieces made from stainless steel that are paired with walnut and maple storage cases. The boards in the Original and Premium sets measure 13 x 13 inches (33 x 33 cm) and the pieces measure up to 2 inches (51 mm) in height.

Whether you want to roll out the included board to pass the time on a long journey or take advantage of boards in a park to challenge all comers to a game, the Crownes Chess Set ensures you'll never be left wanting and can enjoy a game of chess the way it was meant to be played.

