DDPAI Z60 Pro: Your Reliable Companion on the Road

Introducing the Z60 Pro, DDPAI's new 4K dash cam with 4G connectivity designed to further enhance your driving experience. Packed with several new technologies and advanced features, the Z60 Pro not only brings a new level of convenience to your car but is also designed to keep you safe on the road, no matter the conditions.

Let's see how the DDPAI Z60 Pro redefines journey documentation and dash cam recording for your driving experience.

Z60 Pro Features: Why Choose DDPAI Z60 Pro?

The all-new Z60 Pro is loaded with cutting-edge features designed to deliver unrivaled performance, clarity, and safety.

Let's find out what makes the Z60 Pro the latest and most advanced dash cam from DDPAI.



High 4K Ultra HD resolution: crystal clear picture in any lighting conditions.

4G connectivity: convenient remote access and cloud features

Realcube night vision: clear recording even in complete darkness.

Intelligent ADAS system: warning of possible collisions and lane departure.

Remote monitoring via the application: control your car from anywhere in the world.

Built-in GPS: accurate recording of the route and speed.

Easy installation: everything you need is included.

Compact design: an elegant addition to your car.

Impeccable Recording Quality

The Z60 Pro camera delivers stunning 4K resolution for crystal clear footage thanks to SONY's STARVIS2 sensors. This powerful combination ensures that every detail is captured with amazing precision, delivering unrivaled clarity in any driving situation.

4G Connectivity for Remote Access

Equipped with 4G connectivity, the Z60 Pro allows continuous remote access to its camera system. The integrated 4G module supports live streaming and real-time footage retrieval, ensuring users can monitor their vehicles from any location. This functionality enhances security and accessibility, making it a practical solution for remote monitoring.

Great Night Vision for Complete Clarity

Equipped with the latest NightVis technology from DDPAI, the Z60 Pro provides clear video recording at night, ensuring that every detail is captured without distortion. The dash cam automatically adjusts to provide clear and bright footage, enhancing your safety when driving at night.

More Flexible Camera System Setup

While most dash cams require a wired connection between cameras, the Z60 Pro can now wirelessly connect to other DDPAI dash cams, all thanks to πLink technology. This flexibility provides a convenient way to expand the viewing angles of your dash cam, something not all competitors can offer.

Powered by πLink technology, the system enables remote monitoring and real-time visibility of the vehicle's surroundings. If unauthorized movement or a breach of predefined security parameters is detected, an instant alert is sent to the owner. Additionally, in the event of an emergency, footage from all cameras is automatically uploaded to the cloud for secure storage and review.

Finally, it is impossible not to note the flexibility of the device settings. You can set different monitoring modes in the parking lot, enable certain options for the ADAS system, and much more.

Easy to Install and Use

Installing the DDPAI Z60 Pro is another thing that pleases users. The package includes everything you need for quick installation, from mounts to cables. The device is easy to connect and configure, and the application interface is intuitive, which allows even those who have no experience in using such gadgets to get used to it quickly.

Consider the Z60 Pro: Make a Smart Choice

DDPAI's new 4K dash cam, the Z60 Pro sets a new standard in the dash cam industry, delivering superior video quality, easy access, and reliable performance. It offers drivers a level of convenience and peace of mind that is hard to beat.

The DDPAI Z60 Pro is not just another dash cam. It is a high-tech device that will provide you with safety on the road and comfortable control. With high-quality 4K recording, cloud-enabled smart features, reliability, and long service life, this dash cam will become a faithful companion for any motorist.

The Z60 Pro builds on the success of the Z60 with a more advanced camera, improved night vision, and upgraded 5GHz Wi-Fi Turbo for faster connectivity. Both models offer 4K Ultra HD resolution, but the Z60 Pro enhances performance and usability, making it the smarter choice for modern drivers.

Exclusive Promotions

Z60 Pro AliExpress Promotion: US$3 off for orders US$99+

Start Date: 2025-03-17 | End Date: 2025-04-17

US$3 off for orders US$99+ 2025-03-17 | 2025-04-17 Z60 Amazon Promotion: 15% OFF

Promo Code: 5PXU6PCU

Start Date: 2025-03-17 | End Date: 2025-04-17

For more details on the Z60 Pro’s recording capabilities, visit the DDPAI Z60 Pro product page or explore available purchasing options on AliExpress. If you're considering the previous model, the Z60 remains available on Amazon, JBHiFi, and SuperCheapAuto.