Elecq Home must be the top pick for Level 2 EV chargers

Recently, Elecq launched its first Level 2 EV Charger—Elecq Home. This new EV charger not only delivers fast and safe charging but also redefines convenience and intelligence, helping users save on charging costs like never before while avoiding the need for costly smart meter upgrades.

Key Specs

The Best Level 2 Chargers to Buy

The Elecq Home Level 2 EV Charger features both hardwired installation and J1772 connectivity, ensuring compatibility with most electric vehicles in North America. Capable of delivering up to 50A/12kW of charging power, the Elecq Home can add up to 48 miles of range per hour, depending on your vehicle and circuit setup.

To install a 50A EV charger at home, your electrical panel must have sufficient capacity. If the current panel can't support the load, you may need to add a circuit breaker or upgrade its capacity. In such cases, pairing with the Elecq Power Monitor can help optimize power management！

When paired with the Elecq Power Monitor, the Elecq Home dynamically balances EV charging with household loads, ensuring fast charging speeds while preventing overload and avoiding costly electrical upgrades.

By pairing the Elecq Power Monitor with Elecq Home, you can effortlessly charge using solar power through the app, reducing your energy bill.

Select the best charging mode for your electricity plan: Only Solar, Solar Priority, or Unlimited, to optimize both charging efficiency and cost.

In addition to its excellent charging performance and home energy management, the Elecq app stands out with its impressive features.

The Elecq app supports WiFi (2.4G and 5GHz), allowing you to remotely control the EV charger, monitor real-time charging data, and access charging history. You can easily track the cost of each charging session.

If your installation location has poor WiFi signal, it also supports Bluetooth connectivity and Plug-and-Charge. This is one of my favorite features, as it ensures your charging station won’t become a useless wallbox.

Other smart features include:

Scheduled charging to maximize off-peak electricity rates, saving up to 30% on charging costs.

to maximize off-peak electricity rates, saving up to 30% on charging costs. Adjustable charging power output.

Alexa & Siri compatibility for remote start/stop charging.

for remote start/stop charging. Customizable LED brightness and voice volume.

and Multi-user sharing: Manage up to 10 family members on one device.

Did you know? In the US, installing a hardwired home EV charger can cost between $500 and $2,000, depending on installation complexity, location, and electrician fees.

Elecq Home features a modular design that simplifies installation. Once the backplate is secured, the charge core can be installed with just one screw, reducing installation time by 50% compared to similar wall connectors. This streamlined process helps lower electrician costs.

Moreover, the modular design ensures hassle-free maintenance. Should a part malfunction, the Charge Core can be easily replaced following clear instructions—no need for a return visit from an electrician, saving you even more.

Tip：

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, you can qualify for a federal tax credit of 30% of your total costs, up to $1,000, for installing an EV charger at your primary residence. This includes costs for the charger, wiring, and any necessary electrical upgrades. This tax credit is available through 2032.

Be sure to consult a tax professional for the most up-to-date details and to confirm your eligibility.

When it comes to safety, Elecq Home is unmatched.

It meets CSA Certified, UL Compliant, Energy Star, FCC&IC and CA65 certifications and boasts rugged durability with IK10 and NEMA 4 ratings. Its 10kV/5kA surge protection surpasses the U.S. standard (6kV/3kA), ensuring peace of mind for both indoor and outdoor installations.

Verdict

I believe Elecq’s EV charger is set to make a big impact on the market. With outstanding charging performance, exceptional user-friendliness, and top-tier safety features, it outperforms competitors in key areas. What stands out the most is its focus on helping users save costs in every aspect. It’s definitely a strong contender for our top pick in the best home EV chargers of 2025.

