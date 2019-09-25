Bundl electric-heated sleeping bag uses smart sensors to keep you cozy

There's nothing like being able to head out to a favorite spot, set up a tent, lay down those sleeping bags and play by the campfire. What's not to love about that situation? Well, some nights can get pretty cold, and it is an awful thing to wake up to. Toes are like ice, goosebumps all over your legs and how on earth do you get those fingers to warm back up?

This is where Bundl, the first electric heated sleeping bag with I.o.T technology, comes into play. The people behind this startup from Salt Lake City, Utah, are truly passionate about getting outside and enjoying everything that nature has to offer. But sleeping cold sucks, especially while being up in the mountains, so they decided to create an electric heated sleeping bag with smart sensor technology that can be controlled by the easy to use Bundl app.

Bundl is a beautifully designed cocoon type sleeping bag that has three different heating sections. Via the Bundl app consumers can set the desired temperature of each of the three sections. The sensors in the bag will monitor and regulate the heat just like a thermostat in a house would do. This unique heating solution doesn’t use copper wiring like a lot of traditional electric blankets, instead Bundl implemented a patented carbon heating material that is light-weight, waterproof, comfortable and seamlessly integrated into the design. This flexible and paper-thin heated fabric consumes less energy than typical copper wire solutions, ensuring warmth all night long.

The BUNDL app allows you to customize your sleep experience Bundl

The Bundl app allows a truly customized sleeping experience. With a Bluetooth range of 50 yards, campers can use the app to turn on their sleeping bag from across the campsite and come into a sleeping bag that is already warm when it is time to turn in for the night. Each different section can be completely tailored to provide the best night’s sleep. The individual sections can also be turned off completely, so if those feet are the only thing that gets cold, just turn on the foot box and turn off the panels for the hood and mid sections.

Because some campers like to truly disconnect and leave their phone behind, Bundl also has a built-in power button that gives four different temperature settings depending on how many times the button is pressed.

Bundl is a dream come true for those who love to be outdoors, but don’t like the cold that comes with it at night. Those who are interested in getting their hands on this awesome sleeping solution at a huge discount can head over to the campaign page here.