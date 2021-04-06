Exa Mask lets you breathe easy while keeping you safe

Over the past year, masks have become the must-have accessory, but we've also discovered just how annoying most are to wear. Difficulty breathing, foggy glasses, skin irritation and muffled speech are problems we've all been forced to live with – until now. Exa is a new type of mask that solves all these problems thanks to a unique three-part system.

The first part of the Exa mask is the AirFrame, which maximizes protection for you and those around you. This detachable nose piece features medical-grade silicone that conforms perfectly to the face to provide a seal around the inhalation track. It also directs exhaled air directly away from the face, reducing humidity buildup and preventing glasses from fogging up.

The Exa mask prevents glasses fogging up

The remainder of the AirFrame component is made of TR-90 nylon, which is the same material used in Oakley sunglasses and ensures it is sunscreen-, makeup- and oil-proof and should last two years. It is held in place by straps that are designed to minimize pressure around the ears, while the second part of the system – HEPA replaceable filters that filter out 97 percent of pollutants down to 0.3 microns – are inserted into the front of the AirFrame.

The AirFrame can be worn on its own, enabling the wearer to breathe filtered air through their nose while still being able to eat or drink at a restaurant. However, a magnetic ring on the AirFrame allows attachment of the third and final piece of the Exa system – the Face Shield. This fabric outer layer provides protection from flying particulates when someone speaks and can be removed or attached quickly and easily. And because the Face Shield sits a slight distance from your face, there's no skin irritation or muffling of your voice when speaking.

The Exa mask's unique three-part system

So whether you're wearing the Exa mask for just a few minutes or the whole day, you'll remain comfortable and safe, breathing pure, filtered air without the discomfort and humidity common with other types of masks.

You can stay safe and start breathing easier by grabbing your own Exa Mask here.

The Exa mask is demonstrated in the video below.