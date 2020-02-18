GerTent combines old and new for the ultimate camping experience

Adventure travel is one of the joys of life but without the right gear, getting off the beaten track can also be a cold, cramped and miserable experience. So what if there was a way to combine comfort with adventure and roam the world during all four seasons?

There is, and it's called GerTent. Based on a the traditional Mongolian ger design that dates back thousands of years, GerTent has been developed by OVOO, an established camping company out of Singapore with years of experience creating quality, affordable gear. While traveling on the Mongolian steppe in 2017, the OVOO team experienced a powerful rainstorm that flooded their tent with water, and the strong winds forced them to spend the night in a nearby nomad’s ger while everyone waited for the storm to pass. The Mongolian Ger didn’t withstood the wild weather and this is where the idea for GerTent was born.

Easy to transport and designed to fit into any vehicle, GerTent can be assembled in 10-15 minutes by two people. The frame is made from aluminum 6061, with poly cotton canvas for the tent cover and 540gsm ripstop PVC for the floor. OVOO has returned to the great plains of Mongolia to test this blend of old and new against the elements, with great success.

The GerTent has a spacious and versatile interior OVOO Camping

In addition to resistance against strong winds, the circular shape of the ger allows for better insulation, even distribution of light, comfortable living space, and optimal air ventilation. The structure includes a sleeping area and four different possible doors mean the interior can be divided into separate quarters. If more room is needed, it is possible to connect GerTent with additional sleeping tents. There'e also a porch that can be connected to the front-facing door that can be used for storage or to sleep 2-3 people.

Completing its credentials as a four season tent, GerTent's design allows for a stove to be lit inside during the cold weather for cooking and to keep the tent cozy. A chimney made from non-combustible material will not burn in +200 degrees.

Those who want to combine travel and adventure with comfort and convenience can get their hands on the GerTent at a heavily discounted price by heading over to the Kickstarter page.