Get fresh food customized for your dog’s nutritional needs with Nom Nom

Stop opening those cans for your favorite furry friend. Nom Nom makes food that actually looks like food tailor-made to your dog’s needs. Save 60% and get free shipping on your first customizable meal plan for your good boy or girl.

While the pet food industry has come a long way in the last decade or so, with dog food recalls and investigations in the news, you may wonder what is actually in those cans of food you serve your pup. If you're worried, Nom Nom can help you and your pet.

The pet-loving minds at Nom Nom believe in a clean and customizable approach to feeding pets. Now, you can save 60% and score free shipping on your first customizable meal plan — delivered right to your door — for your dog.

Once you decide to upgrade your furry friend’s diet to healthy, nutritious food, simply give the team at Nom Nom a little information about your dog to get started, including their age, name, and weight. This helps Nom Nom determine the optimal calorie count for your fur baby.

All the meals at Nom Nom are formulated and evaluated by board-certified veterinary nutritionists. Also, the food is made fresh and cooked in small batches in Nom Nom’s California and Nashville kitchens.

And if you think the food looks like food humans would eat, it’s because it is. Made with fresh, natural ingredients, the nutrient-packed meals your dog will enjoy include dishes like the ever-popular (even with picky eaters!) Chicken Cuisine. Made with chicken, sweet potatoes, squash, and spinach, it helps your furry friend maintain healthy bones, strong muscles, and a full, shiny coat.

Customers report changes in their pups just days after switching to Nom Nom’s fresh meals. Changes like better breath, a silkier coat, meeting weight goals, and happier pets are reported by fellow pet parents.

A game-changer in the pet food world, Nom Nom is loved by customers, with one Trustpilot reviewer writing, “In today’s world of hype advertising, it’s nice to see a product live up to its claims. Our two dogs have been transformed. 13- and 12-year-old dogs jumping and running around like puppies. It’s amazing.”

Give your pooch a healthier, tastier diet and see how clean eating can help them flourish.

When you order Nom Nom now, you’ll save 60% and snag free shipping on your first customizable meal plan for your furry friend.

Prices subject to change.