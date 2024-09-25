GhostTi: Sleek Titanium Multitool with Dual Locks and Ultimate Portability

Gear Infusion is excited to launch the GhostTi multitool on Indiegogo! Crafted from Grade 5 titanium, this ultra-thin tool weighs just 0.7 oz, offering unparalleled portability and functionality. Its sleek one-handed blade deployment system enhances convenience, while the dual-locking mechanism—both mechanical and magnetic—ensures maximum safety. The blade stays securely in place even if the mechanical lock is disengaged, giving users confidence against accidental openings.

The GhostTi features two blade-locking positions for customizable cutting depth, suitable for tasks ranging from slicing cardboard to leather. Its blade rails are designed to minimize residue buildup, ensuring smooth retraction even after extensive use. Compatible with standard utility blades, it also boasts a tool-free blade swap for easy replacements.

Compact enough for a keychain or to attach to a magnetic surface, the GhostTi is perfect for those who prioritize portability without compromising on features. Additional tools include a back box ripper for cutting tape and packaging materials and a cord cutter for light tasks. An optional paracord lanyard is available for added grip.

Backers can enjoy discounts of 30-37% off the retail price, with free shipping to select countries. The campaign targets an early December 2024 delivery.

Gear Infusion’s founder, Brian, is a seasoned crowdfunding expert with seven successful campaigns and a track record of timely delivery. “Crowdfunding is about trust,” says Brian. “We’ve always been transparent with our backers, providing regular updates and realistic timelines.”

With its secure design, impressive portability, and practical features, the GhostTi is set to become a staple in any EDC setup.