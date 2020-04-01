GOOVIS Young provides big-screen cinema experience in a portable package

With the current state of things around the world, now's not a good time to go to the cinema. But that doesn't mean you have to give up the big-screen experience while social isolating. The GOOVIS Young is a head-mounted display that lets you enjoy movies, TV shows and games on a virtual screen that is the equivalent of viewing an 800-inch screen from a distance of 66 feet. And when the time comes to head outside again, you can take the cinema with you, because the GOOVIS Young is extremely portable.

At around the size of a pair of ski googles and incorporating a pair of 1920 x 1080 micro-OLED displays delivering brilliant color and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, the technology packed inside the compact GOOVIS Young headset ensures a great image, whatever the content. Whether it's a big screen blockbuster in your own personal cinema, a more immersive gaming experience that draws you further into the action, or a first-person view for drones that lets you take to the skies while remaining on the ground, the headset delivers big-time in a small package.

The GOOVIS Young head-mounted display provides a virtual cinema in a lightweight, comfortable headset

Plug and Play compatibility with a wide variety of devices is ensured thanks to multiple connectivity options. Via USB-C, users can connect to content on smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktops, while the optional video adapter expands possibilities further by enabling connection to the Lightning port on iPhones and HDMI cables on drones, games consoles, set-top boxes and Blu-Ray players.

And if you're worried about images looking blocky at such close quarters, don't. The dual 1920 x 1080 M-OLED displays add up to a resolution of 3840 x 1080 and deliver a pixel density of 3147 PPI, ensuring video looks sharp and detailed. Additionally, precise diopter adjustment for each eye allows you to set the displays for your eyesight to an accuracy of +/-0.33D, meaning you won't need to wear your glasses or put up with double vision that can lead to eye strain and headaches. The headset also features ventilation to dissipate heat and the lenses have been treated with a hydrophobic nano coating to prevent them fogging up.

Precise diopter adjustment for each eye means the GOOVIS Young can be used without glasses

Because movies can go for hours and gaming sessions even longer, the GOOVIS Young headset has been designed with long-lasting comfort in mind. It weighs just 7.05 oz (200 g), with padding on the adjustable strap and headset itself allowing a snug fit without excessive pressure being placed on the head. And because the screen is always straight in front of you, whichever way you're facing, you can avoid neck strain and use the device in whatever position is most comfortable – even lying down.

