Hiboy Max Pro: Annual review of the flagship electric scooter in 2023

Hiboy has been developing safe and cost-effective electric mobility products for four years that are also fun and modern. The company believes everyone should have access to safe and comfortable transportation options instead of opting for costly and high-maintenance vehicles. It focuses on offering unique designs fit for diverse habits and riding styles, manufacturing high-quality electric transportation products that make commuting more enjoyable and convenient for the average commuter.

Hiboy is an industry leader in intelligent personal short-distance transportation. For the years to come, it remains committed to offering innovative and affordable electric mobility solutions and designing electric scooters or bikes that reflect the modern advancements of the world. Hiboy Max Pro

After the successful release of Hiboy Max, Hiboy upgraded the power vehicle to the Hiboy Max Pro, representing the flagship product of Hiboy. Since its launch in July, it has garnered widespread acclaim and gained immense consumer popularity. We will now conduct an annual review of this product, offering the riders and customers a comprehensive insight into its features and attributes.

HiBoy Max Pro: Product Overview

Configuration

Hiboy Max Pro was designed keeping users of all age groups in mind. Its heavy build and modern design make travel convenient to distant places and on busy streets. Its strong motor, battery, and anti-skid design offer mobility to every rider. The safety measures include tail lights and ambient lights for increased visibility. The main frame, too, has a maximum steering angle of 45 degrees on each side. The dual brake system is responsive to deliver a safe braking process.

Design

Hiboy Max Pro has a sturdy, expanded deck for enhanced standing comfort. An anti-slip design ensures a secure grip to empower riders and make them enjoy their journey to the fullest. The anti-slip handles provide a firm grip to maintain a stable movement without the fear of falling.

Performance Excellence

Hiboy Max Pro is a high-performance, lightweight electric scooter with a maximum speed of up to 22 MPH for a comfortable ride. It ensures a maximum range of 46.6 miles on a flat pavement with a load of 165 lbs or a payload of 265 lbs. The powerful battery has a nominal voltage of 48V (with a max charging voltage of 54.6V) and a nominal capacity of 15 Ah 720 WH, ensuring effortless commutes and long travels.

Technical Specifications

Hiboy Max Pro has robust features because of its build and design. Look at the technical specifications at a glance to see what makes the product customers favorite.

Hiboy Max Pro: Technological Features

The Hiboy Max Pro electric scooter is known for its first-class features that elevate safety measures and serve all age groups for a seamless ride.

Multiple Riding Modes

The Hiboy Max Pro has three different riding modes available.



Energy Saving Mode (Eco): Maximum speed of 11 MPH

Drive Mode (D): Maximum speed of 16 MPH

Sport Mode (S): Maximum speed of 22 MPH

Powerful Motor Power

The Hiboy Max Pro is equipped with a powerful Hall brushless DC motor of 500W (maximum power 650W) motor to handle different terrains and road conditions with thrilling acceleration and power.

Enhanced Safety Features The Hiboy Max Pro delivers advanced security features by including tail lights and enhanced ambient side lights for increased visibility and safety during nighttime or in areas with low-light visibility. Also, reflective stickers help avoid accidents at night and in poor weather conditions.

Convenient Folding Mechanism

Hiboy Max Pro can be folded and packed in less than a minute. The compact folding makes it easier to store in offices, garages, etc., and carry it anywhere.

Support through the Hiboy App

The app support enables riders to connect their smartphones using Bluetooth. It allows users to lock their scooters for added security and enjoy the convenience of speed customization with cruise control settings. Users can even monitor their battery levels.

Watch the Hiboy Max Pro video for further clarity about the hot product.

Customer Reviews

Hiboy Max Pro's user feedback is filled with positive reviews across the web. Here are some real user experiences - what customers have to say about their experience of riding with Hiboy Max Pro.

"I love this scooter for the family. We got multiple ones and appreciate the build quality. 22 Mph is plenty fast and very easy to ride even in snow."

"This is not your average electric scooter! We have so much fun taking this thing around the desert, beach, trails, etc! Obsessed!"

"I am extremely impressed with the Hiboy MAX Pro Electric Scooter. The performance is outstanding, and it provides a smooth and comfortable ride. The battery life is remarkable, allowing me to travel long distances without any issues. Overall, it's a top-notch electric scooter that exceeds my expectations."

"Safety is a top priority for me, and the Hiboy MAX Pro Electric Scooter delivers. The scooter has responsive brakes and excellent handling, providing a smooth and safe riding experience. The LED lights are bright and ensure visibility, even during nighttime rides."

"The Hiboy Max Pro Electric Scooter is suitable for riders of all ages. It provides a safe and dependable mode of transportation for adults while still being accessible and fun for teenagers. The scooter's adjustable handlebar height accommodates different riders, and its intuitive controls make it easy to use and operate. I highly recommend this electric scooter to anyone looking for a versatile and enjoyable electric scooter experience."

The top-notch features of Hiboy Max Pro are worth testing to make the journeys and commutes on busy roads more enjoyable and joyful. Customers can visit the official product website for the complete product information and participate in discussions. The company runs discounts and rewards from time to time, where existing customers can unlock exciting perks and access exclusive rewards.

Hiboy MAX Pro ▏Customizing for Extreme Fun

Contact Information

Get in touch with the Hiboy customer executives or support team through email or any of their social handles.