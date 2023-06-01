HIBOY Mid-Year & Father’s Day Anniversary Super Sale

HIBOY is thrilled to announce its Mid-Year Anniversary Sale Promotion! On this occasion, it is offering fabulous sales with a 10% discount on all its products, viz., electric bikes and electric scooters, to avail them at a competitive and economical price.

HIBOY is a brand that specializes in selling electric scooters and electric bikes. HIBOY planned to share the joy with its lucrative mid-year promotion from June 1st to June 20th.

HIBOY's Excellence: What Makes the Brand Stand Out from Its Competitors

HIBOY holds expertise and experience in the field of electric scooters and electric bikes by providing people with the comfort and joy of moving. The brand delivers a smooth experience through its high quality, innovative design, and superior performance of all products.

HIBOY works on the mission to make its users enjoy commuting by developing fun and modern products with electric mobility to rekindle precious memories of enjoyment. Since its inception, the brand has aimed to produce solutions that are in sync with its users' lifestyles and be at pace with the ever-evolving surroundings and environment.

HIBOY's Mid-Year Anniversary Promotion Highlights

The HIBOY's mid-year promotion campaign will start on June 1st on HIBOY's official website, Hiboy.com. Readers can visit the page to find the best fit and shop for electric bikes, kids' bikes, e-scooters, and off-road e-scooters.

Customers will be in for 10% off on the HIBOY products like electric scooters, electric bikes, and refurbished scooter series, and get a free waterproof e-scooter storage bag with the purchase of up to $500 of our e-bikes and e-scooters during Hiboy mid-year promotion sale.

HIBOY Hot Selling Products

HIBOY deals in beginning its users' joyride with its sturdy and high-quality products. And readers can get the best deals with the most-trusted e-bike brand at a discounted price to ride smoothly with joy in their journey. Take a look at HIBOY's hot-selling e-scooter S2 MAX and e-bike P6.

HIBOY S2R Plus Electric Scooter

HIBOY S2R Plus electric scooter is an upgraded version of HIBOY S2R and is created for long-range city riders. Its 36 V 8.7Ah battery and 350W motor make it capable of reaching the top speed of 19 mph to keep pace with traffic and reach the destination quickly and goes to a max range of 22 miles to cover ample distance for leisure rides and daily commutes with an intuitive LED dashboard and detachable battery., and it makes one of the best long-range commuter scooters in the market.

HIBOY P6 Fat Tire Electric Bike

HIBOY P6 fat tire electric bike stuns its arrangement with a stylish look and aces a practical model for commuting. The fat tires mountain bike with electric assist helps discover new terrains and comes with a 48 V 13 AH battery capacity that takes only 6 to 7 hours of charging time.

HIBOY P6 supports a 28 MPH top speed and 750 W efficient motor to travel up to 60 miles with a 9-speed gear shift system. The model is heavily built to support a max load of 265 lbs. Undoubtedly, it is the perfect bike for adults to go on long rides without worrying about hills or distance.

HIBOY Shopping Guide and Customer Support

When shopping for the perfect electric scooter or electric bicycle that suits your needs the best, look at the shopping guide and learn how to choose the right electric scooter/bike.

Focus on the electric scooter's design like its wheel size, tire type, suspension, brakes, safety features

The top speed of the bike is a minimum of 20 mph to 30 mph

Motor power of a minimum of 250 watts and 400 watts to 500 watts for steep inclines

Weight capacity of the bike between a minimum of 220 to 275 pounds

Range of electric scooters to cover a maximum distance before they run out of battery

HIBOY's premium customer support services like after-sales service, warranty policy, return, and refund make it convenient for shoppers to purchase high-quality bikes and gift them to kids and adults.

