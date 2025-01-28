Hohem iSteady M7: Revolutionizing smartphone videography with AI-Powered tracking

Hohem, a leading innovator in the field of smartphone gimbals, has once again pushed the boundaries of what's possible with the launch of the iSteady M7. This flagship AI tracking smartphone gimbal is set to transform the way content creators capture and share their stories, offering unparalleled precision, versatility, and ease of use.

Hohem's presence at CES 2025 was highly welcomed by media, influencers, and users. The iSteady M7 garnered significant attention for its innovative features and advanced technology. Attendees were particularly impressed with the gimbal's AI tracking capabilities and the versatility offered by the detachable touchscreen remote controller. The positive reception at CES 2025 is a testament to Hohem's commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone videography and providing content creators with the tools they need to capture their stories in the most dynamic and engaging ways possible.

The iSteady M7 is equipped with Hohem's state-of-the-art AI tracking algorithms, which provide exceptional precision in multi-target recognition and tracking. Unlike other gimbals that require pairing with a specific app for tracking, the iSteady M7 works seamlessly with any system and app, including iOS, Android, FiLMiC Pro, BlackmagicCam, and ProMovie. This means users can enjoy gimbal-smooth shots with their favorite tools, whether it's TikTok, Snapchat, FaceTime, or even Instagram. The advanced AI tracker on the iSteady M7 has a resolution enhanced by 100%, allowing it to recognize and track a wide range of subjects, from people and pets to cars and buildings. The gimbal can lock onto a subject effortlessly, even when they move out of frame, ensuring that the subject remains in focus at all times. This feature is particularly useful for vloggers, influencers, and content creators who need to capture dynamic scenes without the need for manual intervention.

One of the standout features of the iSteady M7 is its detachable 1.4-inch full-color touchscreen remote controller. This patented design allows users to control the gimbal remotely, making it easy to frame and adjust settings without having to fiddle with the gimbal itself. The touchscreen provides real-time previews, allowing users to see exactly what the camera is capturing, even from a distance. The remote controller also offers quick access to parameter settings, making it easy to fine-tune the gimbal's performance to suit different shooting scenarios. Whether users need to adjust the tracking speed, change the lighting settings, or switch between different shooting modes, the touchscreen remote controller puts all the controls at their fingertips.

The iSteady M7 features a 360 infinite pan rotation, which removes the vertical axis limits and offers more control over camera movements. This feature is perfect for capturing wide-angle shots, smooth transitions between high and low angles, and creating cinematic effects like motion timelapse, dolly zoom, and orbit. In addition to its impressive rotation capabilities, the iSteady M7 has a superior payload capacity of 500g, making it suitable for large and heavy smartphones, even those equipped with accessories like external mics or lights. This ensures that the gimbal can handle a wide range of setups, providing stability and smoothness in all shooting conditions.

The iSteady M7 comes with a built-in 193mm extension pole, which can be used to capture low-angle shots, group selfies, and achieve drone-like pans. This feature adds an extra layer of versatility to the gimbal, allowing users to explore different perspectives and creative angles. The gimbal also features a CCT & RGB fill light, which can be used to enhance the lighting conditions in various shooting scenarios. The fill light offers a range of cool and warm tones, along with 360 RGB ambient colors, making it easy to create the desired mood and atmosphere for any shot.

With a battery life of up to 12 hours (when balanced and stationary) and 3 to 4 hours when using AI tracking and fill light simultaneously, the iSteady M7 ensures that users can capture their stories without worrying about running out of power. The gimbal also supports reverse charging, which means it can be used as a power bank to charge other devices, providing an added level of convenience and flexibility.

The iSteady M7 represents a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the iSteady M6. Key improvements include a larger 1.4-inch full-color touchscreen remote controller, up from the 0.9-inch screen on the M6, providing more detailed previews and easier control. The payload capacity has also been increased from 400g to 500g, allowing the M7 to handle heavier smartphones and accessories more effectively. The M7 also offers full 360-degree tracking, thereby enabling the realization of endless panning shots. It is equipped with a detachable magnetic AI tracker that features enhanced resolution for more accurate subject tracking. Additionally, the main difference between the iSteady M6 and the iSteady M7 is the presence of a 193mm extension rod, which upgrades the M7 as a more versatile content creation tool.

The iSteady M7 is constructed from high-performance composite materials, ensuring durability and reliability. The gimbal measures 327122.3118.3mm when unfolded and 335.7mm57mm159mm when folded, making it compact and portable. and the weight of the gimbal (629g) is well-balanced, providing a comfortable user experience. The Hohem iSteady M7 is now available for purchase from the official Hohem website and Amazon, priced at $299. This investment comes with a national invention patent, reflecting the gimbal's innovative features and advanced technology.

The Hohem iSteady M7 is a game-changer in the world of smartphone videography. Its advanced AI tracking capabilities, user-friendly touchscreen remote controller, 360 infinite pan rotation, high payload capacity, and versatile lighting options make it a powerful tool for content creators of all levels. Whether you're a casual creator looking to elevate your social media content or a seasoned professional seeking a reliable and feature-rich gimbal, the iSteady M7 is a must-have addition to your toolkit. For more information or to purchase the Hohem iSteady M7, visit the official Hohem website or check out the product on Amazon.