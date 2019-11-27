HoitBox: Your own personal cloud to store your entire digital life

Cloud storage allows you to access all your files wherever you are, but why pay a monthly subscription fee for someone else to hold onto your stuff when you can own your own personal cloud storage device? That's where HoitBox comes in, and you don't have to worry about running out of disk space because the modular HoitBox is easily expandable.

You might think that creating your own cloud sounds like something best left to IT experts, but HoitBox is so easy to set up anyone can do it in just 30 seconds. There's no need to worry about MAC addresses, static IPs, port forwarding or other computer jargon – all you need to do is pair your device via Bluetooth and connect to your Wi-Fi network.

Now you can securely access all your digital data via the mobile app or website from wherever, whenever – without having to pay any hidden costs or ongoing subscription fees. And if you want to go wired, HoitBox comes with an Ethernet port supporting speeds up to 1 Gbps.

HoitBox features a stylish aluminum exterior and has a footprint of 5.59 x 8.27 in (14.2 x 21 cm), making it an attractive addition to any desktop. And HoitBox grows with your needs because adding storage is simply matter of stacking additional bays on top of the base unit. It supports up to three bays for a maximum capacity of 24 TB, which equates to around 12,000 hours of video or 4,800,000 photos.

That means HoitBox can serve as a secure central repository for all your digital content – no more searching through various mobile devices, portable hard drives, thumb drives and computers for a specific file. When everything's in the one place, you always know where to look.

After three years of development, the HoitBox team is now ready to bring their device to market. You can learn more about its features here.