An eSIM is a digital version of the physical SIM card needed to connect a device to a mobile network. It can be found in a number of recent Android smartphones, and is expected to expand rapidly in the coming decade.

In this article, we look at how to activate an eSIM on Android.



Why eSIMs have gained strength on Android phones

An eSIM chip is a fraction of the size of a physical SIM card, yet is capable of storing multiple cellphone plans, offers improved security and can be easily installed and activated by end users.

The first Android phone with eSIM was Google's Pixel 2 in 2017 – as a dual-SIM configuration together with a nano-SIM. This format has continued in a growing number of high-end handsets to this day.



How eSIM works on Android

Unlike a nano-SIM, an eSIM is embedded directly into a device's hardware so there's no risk of physical damage, loss or theft. Users can switch networks without needing to wait for cards to be mailed out, and information stored on an eSIM is backed up to the cloud.

The all-digital eSIM works in addition to the nano-SIM from your regular service provider, which is particularly useful for travelers and means that you can activate a prepaid eSIM data plan while on vacation abroad. With an international eSIM from Holafly, you can have fast, reliable mobile connectivity in more than 164 countries.



And how should you activate your eSIM on Android?

How to set up an eSIM on Samsung Galaxy | Holafly

Setting up an eSIM on an Android phone varies slightly depending on the device manufacturer and version of Android, but you'll need to ensure that your handset is unlocked and that it's connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Some service providers have a mobile app to activate an eSIM, which provides onscreen instructions once installed. Others require you to enter information manually in Settings.

When you buy an international eSIM from Holafly, you'll be sent an email to guide you through the process of using the phone's camera to scan a QR code and activate the data plan.



Which Android cellphones are compatible with eSIM?

Google has supported eSIM since the Pixel 2 handset, if used with its Google Fi service. Subsequent models have added other carrier options. A guide on how to set up an eSIM on a Pixel phone can be found here.

Many of the more recent Samsung Galaxy flagship phones come with eSIM inside, including the S22 Series, the Fold4 and Flip4. Holafly's setup guide for Galaxy phones can be found here.

All of Motorola's Razr recent flip-phones have eSIM onboard, and Holafly's setup guide can be found here.

Newer cellphones from manufacturers including Sony, Xiaomi and Fairphone are also compatible with Holafly's international eSIM – a full list can be found on Holafly's website.



So, is this the end of SIM cards?

The number of connected devices riding the eSIM wave is increasing constantly, and its flexibility and ease of use could see the all-digital technology completely replacing physical SIM cards in the next few years.

Get the best international eSIM for your Android phone from Holafly.