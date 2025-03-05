How Technology is Changing the Way We Travel

New Technologies in Traveling: Yesim.app

Traveling has long ceased to be a luxury and has become a way of life for many. Thanks to technology, organizing a trip has become easier, more convenient, and safer. Now, instead of paper maps, we use navigation apps; instead of tour operators, we book accommodation through Airbnb; and instead of traditional SIM cards, we choose eSIM service.

If you are an active traveler with a long experience, you probably remember that in the past a trip to another country brought a long list of difficulties. And among all these difficulties, an important place was always occupied by the issue of roaming, but now the issue of communication is solved with a couple of clicks. Now every traveler can connect a virtual SIM card for tourists in advance, choose a favorable tariff, and stay online from the moment the plane lands.

Benefits of eSIM:



Instant activation: No physical SIM card installation is required, activation takes just a couple of minutes without having to go to the operator's store;

Global availability: The service operates in more than 130 countries;

Savings: Tariffs are often more favorable than international roaming from operators;

Flexibility: eSIM allows you to choose a tariff plan depending on the country and length of your trip.

You land in a new city and your phone connects immediately without having to insert a new travel SIM card. You can order a cab, find the right address, transfer money, or book a hotel in a couple of clicks. This is especially important in countries where language barriers can be a problem.

Who is Yesim.app Suitable For?

With the rise of remote working, more and more people are working from different parts of the world. Digital nomads, bloggers, and entrepreneurs are no longer tied to an office, but they vitally need a stable internet connection. They need to be able to work from anywhere in the world, whether it's a beach in Thailand or a co-working space in Lisbon, so a virtual SIM card is the best choice. In addition, these eSIMs even have a built-in VPN service!

The service is also particularly useful for:



Frequent travelers who find it important to always be online;

Students studying abroad;

Tourists who do not want to depend on Wi-Fi in hotels and cafes.

The service is also ideal for the business segment thanks to B2B solutions:

How to Activate eSIM

The eSIM connection process is incredibly simple! Just a few steps and you're at your destination:



Install the Yesim.app on your iPhone or Android smartphone from the App Store or Play Market and sign up; Choose the country or region you plan to travel to; Buy the desired tariff plan; Done.



