How to Block Text Messages: A Comprehensive Guide to Blocking Spam Messages

Are you tired of spam text messages inundating your phone, taking up space, and making it hard to spot the messages you do want to read? We hear you. In our increasingly connected world, spam has infiltrated our pockets, reaching us just about anywhere, anytime.

The average American receives 41 spam texts every month. This doesn’t just mean constant annoyance. Spam texts expose you to some serious risks. Fortunately, our mobile devices aren’t completely defenseless.

In this article, we’ll explain why it’s important to block spam text messages and how to do this on both iOS and Android phones.

Why you should block spam text messages

Aside from being a nuisance, here are some of the biggest dangers associated with spam texts:



Phishing Scams: Some spam text messages are designed to trick you into revealing your personal information, such as passwords, credit card numbers, or social security numbers. Falling victim to such scams can lead to identity theft, financial loss, or unauthorized access to your personal accounts. Malware: Spam text messages may contain malicious links or attachments which can install malware on your device if you click on or open them. Financial Fraud: Some spam messages might offer fake investment opportunities, lottery winnings, or promises of quick financial gains. These scams aim to trick you into giving money, bank account details, or other personal information. Engaging with them can result in financial losses or even theft of funds.

Even if you don’t think you’d fall for any of these tricks, spam messages can still be dangerous. You might accidentally open the wrong message and follow a link or download something. You might even be tempted to respond to a scammer, which would only let them know that your phone number is active, leading to more attacks coming your way.

The best solution is to immediately block all spam.

Why you are receiving spam messages

The simple answer is that your phone number is exposed. But there are various reasons for why and how that might have happened. You could have listed your phone on your social media accounts, replied to spam messages in the past, or called a toll-free number. It could also be due to data collection. There are data brokers that scrape the internet for your personal information and then sell it online to third parties such as marketers, insurance companies, and possibly even fraudsters.

How to block spam texts on an iPhone



Open the Messages app on your iPhone and then the message from the number you want to block. Tap the number or contact name at the top of the conversation. Tap “Info.” Tap “Block this Caller.”

How to block spam texts on an Android



Open the Messages app on your Android phone. Tap and hold the message from the number you want to block until you see the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner of your screen. the menu icon and then “block.” Check the box to report spam. Confirm your choice.

Note: The process may vary slightly depending on the Android phone.

How to block texts using your carrier

Most carriers also offer options such as AT&T’s Secure Family, Verizon’s Block Calls & Messages, and T-Mobile’s Message blocking to block spam messages directly with them. The exact steps to use these features will vary, but you can find out if your mobile carrier offers this option and how to use it by calling their customer support team. Just let them know your number, that you’re receiving spam messages, and follow their instructions.

How to keep spammers from getting your phone number

Incogni dashboard

But another great way to deal with spam texts is prevention. If spammers don’t have your phone number, they can’t spam your phone. Unfortunately, your phone number is likely available for a small price on dozens (if not hundreds) of data brokers and people search sites.

Thankfully, you can request these websites to remove your personal information. It may take a while to track down each one and follow their opt-out procedures, though. Or you can try a data removal service. Incogni automatically sends opt-out requests on your behalf to data brokers and people search sites. Get a 1-year subscription at 50% off and let Incogni keep your phone number and other personal information private.

