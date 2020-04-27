HydraCell Cube provides power in a pinch – just add salt (and water)

These days, mobile electronic devices aren't just convenient, in many situations they're essential. Whether the power has gone out or you're camping off-grid, if emergency strikes you want to be able to make a call for help. That means you need power, and that's what the HydraCell Power Cube provides. Simply by adding seawater the HydraCell provides the power you need, whenever and wherever you need it.

The HydraCell Cube is like a lithium-ion powerbank, but with the convenience of being able to generate power without needing to plug into an electrical outlet and wait for hours. Instead, simply pour salt water into the top of the Cube and it provides power straight away.

The HydraCell Cube comes with replaceable charge plates and an accessory light

Because the HydraCell is a water-activated fuel cell and not a battery, it can sit on a shelf or in the car for more than 25 years and still be ready to recharge your devices in an instant. In comparison, a conventional lithium-ion battery will slowly lose its charge over the course of around three years, while alkaline batteries will pass their use-by date in around 10 years.

Batteries also often end up in landfill where they can leak toxic chemicals that are bad for the environment into the soil. The HydraCell poses no such danger with its main body and top panel made of ABS recyclable plastic and rubber, or being offered in a fully biodegradable option. The charge plates are depleted during the life of the fuel cell and the resulting waste is also completely biodegradable. The casing is also water resistant.

The HydraCell Cube is more environmentally friendly than batteries

The HydraCell generates electricity by activating a chemical reaction between magnesium and oxygen. This triggers the release of electrons that travel back to the carbon cathode collector and generate electricity that can be output via USB. The magnesium charge plates are easily replaced when depleted, with each set able to charge a phone up to 10 times or provide up to 100 hours of light using the included HydraCell Accessory Light.

Measuring 67 x 40 x 14 mm (2.6 x 1.6 x 0.5 in) and weighing 28 g (1 oz), the HydraCell Power Cube is perfect for emergency kits or when camping, ensuring you'll never be caught with a flat battery when you can least afford it.

