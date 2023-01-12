Is it Worth the Risk to Buy European Baby Formulas?

Breast milk is the best food for newborns until they are six months old , but not all mothers can breastfeed. A sudden formula shortage scared a lot of parents in the US. Baby’s formula became unavailable in most stores, and tots had to eat food that didn’t meet their requirements. Nevertheless, many pediatricians advised patients not to buy European formula in online stores. Why?

What is the difference between American and European baby formula? Where to buy European formula in the US? Read the article to learn the basic rules of safe infant formula order.



Are European Formulas Really Worth the Hype?

Almost all websites for new parents and non-breastfeeding mothers advertise organic baby formulas. All scientific sources prove the top quality of products European baby food brands use for their goods. Organic means natural, and that is an indisputable advantage of European brands.

The US parents had to search for qualitative alternatives to American infant formulas because of formula shortage caused by Covid-19 quarantine measures.

European brands produced different formulas, and American retailers offered their products in the US for high prices via standard free shipping and express shipping.

Nevertheless, many customers doubted the quality of the imported formula. Is a European organic baby formula worth buying? Let’s analyze several factors.

1. Ingredients

All components of infant formula from Europe are 100% natural and safe for children. Each European brand, including HiPP and Holle , values its reputation, and that’s why none of them risks adding harmful components to its organic formulas.

2. Safety

Sterility depends on the chosen product. Powdered mixtures cannot be 100% sterile because caregivers add water and use cooking equipment to prepare infant formulas. At the same time, ready-to-feed foreign formulas are absolutely sterile. So, neither germs or bacteria can be found in a bottle.

3. Nutrition factors

American mixtures are rich in iron, but baby formula from Europe is usually rich in prebiotics, probiotics, and omega 3-6-9.

4. Storage conditions

Storage conditions are the same for both American and European baby formulas. However, one should choose a dependable brand that can guarantee two features to follow safety concerns:



fast shipping at the right temperature and moisture

proper storage conditions and sterility

5. Adaptation to a kid’s needs

American baby formulas are universal. A parent has to read instructions carefully to provide the correct dose for a baby. The EU organic formula has several stages that simplify its use. The older a child is, the higher is the nutritional value of a European formula .

To conclude, it is safe to buy European baby formula because it is natural, sugar-free, nutritious, and without dangerous bacteria.



Why Are HiPP and Holle Formulas not FDA Approved?

The Food and Drug Association has its demands concerning the production of food for children. It insists on the increased iron level per serving to avoid iron deficiency. Eventually, HiPP and Holle cannot be FDA approved and get its certificate to supply local stores with their food.

In general, both the US and EU have strict regulations in place to ensure the safety and nutritional adequacy of baby formula. However, there may be some differences in the specific requirements for the composition and labeling of baby formula between the two regions. Are European formulas better? Look through the table below to conclude.

In other words, European formula regulations differ from the FDA requirements. Nevertheless, it doesn’t mean the FDA standards are better. For example, many US baby formulas can have corn syrup, sweeteners, non-natural stabilizers, taste enhancers, and other harmful ingredients.

European Food Safety Authority, the European Commission that regulates food quality in Europe, disapproves companies that add the following ingredients to organic baby formula:



sweeteners

artificial stabilizers and thickeners

bad quality starch and maltodextrin

GMOs

milk from sick cows and goats

So, before one decides to prefer the FDA regulated baby formula, it will be necessary to check the latest news about the available brands and ingredients they use to prepare their formulas. HiPP and Holle European formulas correspond to strict rules of the EFSA due to 100% natural components. At the same time, many US brands can add artificial ingredients to their baby food, which may negatively affect a child’s health.

What is the Difference between US and EU Baby Formula Requirements?

Both the United States and the European Union have regulations in place to ensure the safety and quality of baby formula. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is responsible for regulating baby formula. In the European Union, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) sets standards for the composition and labeling of baby formula, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is responsible for evaluating the safety and efficacy of any additives used in baby formula.

Consequently, the main difference between American and European milk formulas is the amount of iron and omega 3-6-9 per serving.

A lot of babies suffer from sensitive tummies, allergies to cow’s milk, and frequent regurgitation due to digestive problems. The European style baby formula includes products based on goat’s milk that are easier to digest.

Moreover, most hypoallergenic European formulas include goat’s milk, which is unavailable in the US. This feature makes European formulas attractive to American caregivers. Dutch parents are famous for their successful baby growth. One of their secrets is a European formula full of vitamins, minerals, healthy carbs, fats, and proteins.

Can I Buy European Baby Formulas in the US?

Here are a few tips for choosing an online store to purchase European baby formula safely in the United States:



Look for a reputable store: Choose a store that has a good reputation and a history of selling safe and high-quality products. You can do this by reading reviews from other customers or looking for certifications from trusted organizations. For example, Organic’s Best enjoys an impeccable reputation among European and American caregivers due to the best formula from reputable brands, including HiPP, Holle, Lebenswert, and other formulas. Check for secure payment options: Make sure that the store offers secure payment options, such as encrypted checkout pages and trusted payment gateways, to protect your personal and financial information. Verify the authenticity of the product: Ensure that the product you are purchasing is authentic and not a counterfeit or expired product. You can do this by verifying the manufacturer and checking for any certifications or seals of authenticity on the product packaging. Read the return policy: It is a good idea to familiarize yourself with the store's return policy in case you need to return the product for any reason.

By following these guidelines, you can help ensure that you are purchasing a safe and high-quality European baby formula from a reputable online store.

Organic’sBest is an online shop with many formula options to satisfy the needs of intolerant, allergic, and sensitive babies. It promises standard free shipping to European customers and fast shipping to foreign clients.

Major retailers don’t have the right to offer the best European formula for babies in the US or Canada because it is not FDA regulated. So, only online shipping is available to US customers.



Is It Safe to Use European Formula?

If your regional stores lack baby products because of baby formula shortage, It’s essential to check HiPP and Holle formulas packaging before giving them to a baby. The pack must not be damaged, and don’t forget to check its expiration date.

It is important to carefully read the label and follow the instructions for preparing and storing the formula as directed. If you have any concerns or questions about the safety or nutritional adequacy of a particular baby formula, it is always best to consult with a healthcare provider.



Tips to Consider When Buying European Baby Formulas?

Loving parents should pay attention to the rules of buying European formulas on the Internet.

First, the Internet store must be dependable. The best option is to read honest feedback from customers who have already tested its service and products.

Second, one should learn about the available European counterparts. Most formulas are of top quality, but some manufacturers can add harmful ingredients, which the FDA and the EFSA prohibit.

Third, shipping must be fast and at the required temperature and moisture conditions.

Finally, the best baby formula must be fresh and 100% organic.

To find the big difference between disreputable and trustable manufacturers, one should visit Organic’s Best . Its website is easy to navigate, so you can find everything about the products, including their certificates, ingredients, and customer feedback.



Who Should Not Buy European Baby Formula Brands?

A baby with severe iron deficiency should better eat the US formula because it has five times more iron compared to European formulas.

Moreover, it’s unsafe to order HiPP and Holle without consulting a health expert. The Internet is full of misleading recommendations which can prevent a baby from healthy growth and even cause health problems. One should read the ingredient list carefully to ensure it doesn’t contain allergic or intolerant components.

Finally, before thinking about where to buy European formula, one should consider its price. Some American formulas cost twice or even three times less. Besides, American stores don’t sell EU formulas officially, so it takes time to order and receive the parcel.

FAQ

What is the advantage of European baby formula?

European manufacturers add healthy fats to their products because they help the brain function better. Besides, they make various stages of adapting a baby’s nutritional requirements to each new period in its life.



What are the top popular European brands?

HiPP and Holle are the leading baby food manufacturers with 4.9/5 stars from devoted clients.



Why are European mixtures not regulated by the FDA?

European companies don’t have retailers in American stores because they act according to the law. If the product lacks the FDA certificate, stores won’t have the right to sell such goods legally.



Is it safe to purchase European formulas?

It’s necessary to choose a top-quality and reputable online store with high requirements for importing baby formula. Organic’s Best are famous for their high standards concerning baby formula delivery, and its employees check every parcel before sending it. Consequently, the lifespan, quality, and delivery conditions of every parcel meet the desired requirements.