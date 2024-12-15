Keep Your Christmas Lights On with BLUETTI Portable Power Stations

Nothing says Christmas like twinkling lights, cozy gatherings, and festive cheer. However, there is one thing that could make or break your Christmas celebrations: power. That’s where BLUETTI portable power stations come in. With a variety of portable power solutions, you can ensure that the magic of Christmas stays alive both at home and outdoors.

Keep Your Home Powered and Warm with AC300/AC500 Battery Backup

When a summer cyclone lashes the coast and knocks out the power, but inside, your home is bright and cozy with the BLUETTI AC300/AC500 home battery backup. With outputs of 3,000W and 5,000W respectively, these power stations can keep your Christmas tree lights shining and run essential home appliances like ovens, TVs, refrigerators, and blenders for the perfect holiday feast.

The modular design allows you to customize your capacity by connecting B300K expansion batteries as needed. For instance, a basic setup of AC300+B300K provides a whopping 2,764.8Wh capacity—enough to power a 600W microwave for over 4 hours! An AC500+B300K bundle offers the same capacity but can power larger equipment like A/Cs. This flexibility also means improved portability, allowing you to host outdoor gatherings without running lengthy extension cables.

Power Outdoor Christmas Moments with Elite 200 V2 and AC200L

Need portable power for outdoor decorations or your booth at a Christmas market? The BLUETTI Elite200 V2 and AC200L are powerful portable generators for all your outdoor needs.

The Elite200 V2 packs a robust 2,073Wh capacity and outputs 2,600W of power, powering most appliances like fridges, kettles, ovens, griddles, and more. Its pure sine wave inverter ensures clean energy for sensitive devices like speakers and music setups. Plus, with a lifespan of over 6,000 charge cycles thanks to its CNAS-certified EV-grade LiFePO4 battery, you can count on it for years to come.

The AC200L is your ultimate 2kWh portable power station for outdoor adventures and holiday gatherings. With a 2,400W output (3,600W surge), it effortlessly powers grills, coffee makers, and portable air conditioners. Imagine skiing all day and then grilling burgers while enjoying hot cocoa with friends. Plus, with its expandable capacity, you can add B300K batteries to keep the power flowing for longer.

Travel Without Worries This Christmas

Running out of power on the road is the last thing you want on a Christmas road trip with family. The BLUETTI AC180 and AC70 portable power stations are compact, efficient, and designed to make your trips stress-free. Weighing just 16kg, the AC180 is handy and powerful enough to charge everything from lights and projectors to cooking appliances under 1,800W. With a capacity of 1,152Wh, it can provide around 15 charges for laptops—perfect for streaming your favorite Christmas movies on the go! If it drains out, simply plug it into your vehicle’s alternator with the BLUETTI Charger1, and it will fully charge in about 2.5 hours, ensuring you never run out of power on your journey.

For even more portability, the AC70 weighs only 10.2kg and boasts a 768Wh capacity. Its built-in handles make it easy to grab and go for camping trips or RV travels. With a running wattage of 1,000W and surge capability of up to 2,000W, this little powerhouse charges your electronics, powers your car fridge, and keeps your electric blanket cozy during chilly nights.

Stay in Control with BLUETTI App

One of the best features of BLUETTI’s portable power stations is the BLUETTI App, which allows you to monitor and control your energy usage in real time. With the new energy statistics function, you can easily track daily power consumption, energy reserve, estimated savings, and more—all from the convenience of your phone. This new feature makes it simpler than ever to optimize your energy habits, helping you improve sustainability in your daily life. As BLUETTI continues to innovate, even more functionalities are set to be introduced in 2025.

