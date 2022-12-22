Last Round of Sale: BLUETTI Solar Generators for Boxing Day

Just a few weeks to go before a new year and the huge post-Christmas shopping bonanza will kick off soon. From Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, 2022, BLUETTI will offer huge discounts on generators, solar panels along with a variety of free gifts.

AC500+B300S

Now $5999 (was $6999), Save $1000 and Get a FREE foldable trolley

The newly released power station can connect to a max of six B300S expansion batteries, for a total capacity of 18,432Wh. It’s not just about endurance: the AC500’s inverter allows a continuous draw of 5,000W, and can even surge to 10,000W, which means it will charge pretty much everything. It can be recharged via the wall outlet, solar panel, or combine the two. When using both inputs, an AC500 with two B300S batteries can be topped up 80% in just one hour.

AC300+B300

Now $5199 (was $5999), Save $800 and Get a FREE foldable trolley

As BLUETTI’s first 100% modular model, AC300 features a 3,000W AC pure sine wave inverter with 15 outlets. While its accompanying battery B300 holds up 3072Wh power. Connected with four 3072Wh B300 expansion batteries, the unite will get a whopping capacity of 12288Wh. Whether it's building a home backup power system or providing sufficient power for glampings, the AC300 & B300 combo always has a way out.

AC200MAX

Now $2599 (was $2999), Save $400

As an upgrade over the AC200P, the AC200MAX comes with a 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery pack and a 2200W pure sine wave inverter. The 15-outlet power beast can power all the essentials in no time. Like its predecessor, AC200MAX can expand its capacity with two B230 or B300 batteries to max 6144Wh or 8192Wh. To recharge, it is capable of accepting up to 900W solar input and 400W AC input at the same time, and gets fully replenished in between 2-2.5 hours.

Expansion battery packs

B230 Now $1899 (was $2299), Save $400

B300 Now $2899 (was $3099), Save $200

With safe and durable LFP cells as the core, B230 and B300 hold 2048Wh and 3072Wh power storage respectively and remain 80% of the capacity after 3,500 life cycles. They not only boost the capacity of some BLUETTI's generators, but also charge devices directly with their three DC ports (a 100W USB-C, a 12V/10A car output and a USB-A port).

B230 is compatible with BLUETTI AC200MAX, AC200P, EB150.

B300 can team up with AC300, AC200P, AC200MAX, EB150, EP500Pro.

EB55+PV200

Now $1499 (was $1849 ), Save $350

A compact and handy power bank will add extra fun to summer holiday. The 11-outlet unit has a 537Wh capacity and 700W output, it can charge smartphones, tablets, and laptops to full power many times. It also supports up to 400W (AC+PV) charging rate, which means charging it from 0 to 80% only takes about 1.5Hrs. At 7.5 kg, it is handy and can easily be transported for camping and road trip.

Free Gifts and Extra Bonus from BLUETTI

During the sale (Dec 26 13:00- Dec.31 23:59(AEDT), every buyer with certain amount spent has the chance to get BLUETTI gifts accordingly. There is a Lucky Draw for every order over $1000. They are likely to get EB3A, PV120 solar panel, mini fridge and other useful gadgets for free. Moreover, $100-$200 coupons are also freely up for grab. All orders will gain five times BLUETTI bucks which can be used to redeem BLUETTI Lifestyle products.

It should be noted that the BLUETTI gift is exclusive to purchases made on the official website and will be sent out by 30 January 2023.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/.

