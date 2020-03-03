Sleep soundly with this eco-friendly, temperature-regulating duvet

There is nothing worse than not sleeping well. So many different factors can play into the quality of sleep everyone experiences – stress, eating habits, workload, an uncomfortable mattress, being too hot or cold ... and the list goes on. Some of these issues can be tough to solve, but when it comes to better regulating temperature to help you get a relaxing night's sleep the simple answer is right in front of you, and it's called MOSSLEEP.

MOSSLEEP is a premium-grade, eco-friendly duvet that will help you maintain the perfect sleeping temperature while nourishing your skin with Vitamin E throughout the night. This amazing duvet is made of Lyocell, with a patented, environmentally friendly procedure that fuses active substances (micro-composite heat accumulators & Vitamin E) into the cellulose matrix. This ensures that the benefits of the functional fibers are permanent—even after you wash the fabric!

When someone is awoken by being too warm, the body thinks it’s time to get up for the day because a body associates heat with activity. When someone is awoken by being too cold, the body reacts so that it can get moving and warm up. Our bodies want to make sure that we aren’t freezing to death, after all. But temperature shifts don’t just wake you up—they make it difficult for you to slip into the stages of deep sleep, especially REM. This means you could be losing valuable rest that you need to remain alert the next day and healthy in the long run!

Not too hot, not too cold - MOSSLEEP is designed to keep you comfortable all night long

The solution is simple. Everyone needs to wake feeling refreshed and energetic, which is now possible thanks to patented and certified Phase Change Material fiber technology that's incorporated into the duvet. These smart fiber fillings are made from from sustainably grown eucalyptus trees and use the latest fiber spinning process to embed paraffin (a refined plant oil extracted from rape flowers) into the Lyocell, which creates micro-composite heat accumulators. This means that when the body starts to produce too much heat at night, the paraffin starts melting and the fibers absorb the excess heat instead of trapping it against you. When the body temperature starts to decrease, the fibers begin releasing the accumulated heat, keeping you comfy and warm.

Vitamin E is integrated into the Lyocell fibers of MOSSLEEP’s outer shell and released for the entire lifetime of the duvet, adding a number of special benefits. An antioxidant superstar, Vitamin E can capture free radicals, reduce UV damage in skin, repair and regenerate damaged skin, and also has anti-aging and moisture regulation properties.

For those who are ready to truly transform their sleep can head over to MOSSLEEP’s Kickstarter campaign page. This revolutionary technology is only available at an enormous discount for a limited time.