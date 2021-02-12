Smell-free stainless steel compost bin uses smart airflow technology

By now we should all know how important composting is for the environment, but many people are put off by the smell of rotting food most compost bins can leave in the kitchen. Germany-based Kamaro Products has come up with a solution in the form of a stainless steel compost bin that features a smart airflow system and charcoal filter to prevent odors escaping.

Aside from staking up space, when food scraps are end up in landfill and decompose without access to oxygen they release methane, a greenhouse gas many times more potent than carbon dioxide. Composting not only prevents this, but also produces one of nature's best mulches and soil improvers.

Kamaro Product's composting bin lets you do your bit for the planet and your garden without any nasty odors. The secret is the bin's twin bucket design and smart airflow system. Holes near the bottom of the outer stainless steel bucket allows air from outside to flow in and up the gap between it and the inner plastic bucket that holds the food waste.

When this air flows to the top of the inner bucket it mixes with the inner air, and the increased oxygen content of the resulting circulating air significantly slows the rotting of the organic waste and therefore reduces the smell. Because the waste can still develop a slight smell, a charcoal filter has also been integrated into the lid of the bin, so no odors escape. The filters should last about six months and are easily replaceable.

But the bin doesn't just prevent your food waste from stinking up your kitchen, it also looks good doing it. The exterior bucket and lid are made from durable 18/10 stainless steel that will be at home on the countertop as it will inside a cupboard. Meanwhile, the inner plastic bin is easily removable – both the inner and outer bins have handles for easy transportation – and is dishwasher safe.

The inner bucket has a capacity of 5 liters (1.3 gal), while the outer bucket measures 7.9 inches wide by 11 inches (28 cm) high, making it convenient for any kitchen.

