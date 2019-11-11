Plug-and-play PhoneBook turns any smartphone into a laptop

Our phones are incredibly powerful little computers, letting us work, play and stay connected no matter where we go. But that portability can also be a problem – the small screen is less than perfect for writing documents, playing games or watching movies. Now, Anyware Technology has unveiled the PhoneBook, an affordable plug-and-play device that turns any smartphone into a laptop.

At a glance, the PhoneBook looks like any other laptop. It packs a 15.6-in IPS LCD screen with Full HD resolution, stereo speakers, a full-size keyboard/trackpad combo and a battery that lasts up to eight hours. That’s all encased in a slim profile, available in elegant black or stylish silver finishes.

But it’s what’s inside that counts – and in this case, that’s nothing! That’s because the brains of the PhoneBook are provided by your phone. You simply plug it into the USB port on the side of the device, and you’ve got instant access to a larger screen, better speakers, and a full-size keyboard.

It works with any iPhone or Android device, so no matter which system you prefer you can scale it up. If you still want to navigate via touch, the PhoneBook’s large display is a touchscreen. Or for more traditional users, there’s the keyboard and trackpad, plus you can plug a mouse into one of the USB slots.

That will make it much easier to type out a document for work, or just for chatting to friends on social media. The larger screen and stereo speakers, meanwhile, will make for a better viewing experience for movies and TV shows on the go.

Mobile gaming has ramped up in recent years, but touchscreen controls are still not ideal. The PhoneBook can give you the edge over your opponents with the classic keyboard-and-mouse control combo. It’s compatible with major games like Fortnite, PUBG, Minecraft, and Clash of Clans.

To cap it off, the PhoneBook will charge your phone while it's plugged in.

And the best part? The PhoneBook is far cheaper than any laptop, and it's ready to ship as early as December 2019. Plus, whenever you upgrade your phone, you’re basically getting a new laptop at the same time!

You can learn more about the benefits of the PhoneBook here.