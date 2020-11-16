Portable Deep Purple UV sanitizes multiple items whenever, wherever

Any surface can harbor potentially dangerous germs, bacteria and viruses, and the devices and objects we handle multiple times throughout the day, such as phones, keys, coins and wallets, can be particularly attractive breeding grounds for the microscopic nasties. While there are devices available for the home designed to sanitize such objects, the Deep Purple UV sanitizer from Moshi goes even further – literally – by being completely portable.

Instead of chemicals that can leave a greasy residue, the Deep Purple sanitizes objects using UV-C light delivered by long-lasting LEDs to kill 99.9 percent of all bacteria and viruses. And unlike other UV sanitizers that only clean one or two sides of an object at once, meaning you need to perform two cleaning cycles to ensure exposure of all surfaces to the UV-C light, Deep Purple features an ingenious LumiClear platform. This elevates your items so the UV-C light bounces off Deep Purple's highly reflective interior surface to provide complete 360-degree cleaning in just four minutes.

It also employs dual safety mechanisms to keep you safe. Firstly, there's a magnetic interlock that prevents the lights turning on if it is not properly engaged and, secondly, an internal light sensor turns the device off if any external light is detected inside.

The Deep Purple sanitizes multiple items at once

But possibly the most innovative aspect of the Deep Purple UV sanitizer is its foldable form factor. The origami base design allows the device to fold flat in seconds so you can slip it in a bag and take with you anywhere to sanitize objects wherever, whenever – be it at work, a restaurant, or in the car. That flexibility extends to options for powering the Deep Purple, which runs off an included USB-C to USB-A cable that allows it to be plugged into a wall adapter, car charger or portable battery.

Measuring 8.5 x 5.1 x 2.4 inches (21.7 x 13 x 6.1 cm) in box form, the Deep Purple is big enough to accommodate any phone along with a number of objects at the same time. Then when folded down it measures a very carry-friendly 8.5 x 7.2 x 0.79 inches (21.7 x 18.4 x 2 cm). The device is also designed with environmental concerns front of mind, being made from high-quality vegan leather, boasting low power consumption and containing no mercury. Additionally, its LED lights should last 10 years, a claim Moshi has backed up with a 10-year global warranty for the Deep Purple.

With the ability to clean a multitude of items whether at home, in the office or on the road, the Deep Purple is the perfect device for these germ-conscious times. Get yours here.